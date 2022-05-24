Skip to main content
The 15 Best Indie Dance Songs of May 2022

The 15 Best Indie Dance Songs of May 2022

Here are the best and latest Indie Dance tracks of May 2022 curated just for you.

Here are the best and latest Indie Dance tracks of May 2022 curated just for you.

This May, I'm taking you on a journey through the underground and the obscure, highlighting indie dance champs like André Hommen, Cookie Ranks, Charles Schillings & Robert Owens, Deetron, Floating Points, Hiatus Kaiyote, and many more excellent songs from incredible indie labels, artists, remixers, and producers. 

Every one of these is a hot track worthy of any proper dance floor — for all types of parties. 

Need More Recommendations? Check Out The Best House Music Tracks This Month

These songs also make great listening on the streaming service of your choice. Add these songs and artists to your likes and favorites, or simply follow my curated Magnetic Magazine Indie Dance playlist in the Spotify and Soundcloud embeds below. 

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Cook these up and enjoy! Easy peasy.

Henri Bergmann, Fat Cosmoe, Wennink - Higher Dimension (Jonathan Kaspar Remix)

Henri Bergmann, Fat Cosmoe, Wennink - Higher Dimension (Jonathan Kaspar Remix)

Jonathan Kasper gives us an electrifying remix of 'Higher Dimension' featuring the talented artists Henri Bergmann, Fat Cosmoe, & Wennink. This remix gives you all the feels.

https://soundcloud.com/melodicdiggers/henri-jonathankaspar-automatik?utm_source=clipboard&utm_medium=text&utm_campaign=social_sharing

1 / 15

Stream The 15 Best Indie Dance Songs of May 2022 Via One of the Playlists Below

Related Content

Maude Latour
Charts

The 15 Best Indie Dance Tracks of May 2020

By Chris RohnJun 27, 2020
Claptone
Charts

The 15 Best Indie Dance Tracks of 2015

By Kirk WilliamsDec 23, 2015
Cover Art: Cherry Glazerr "Rabbit Hole"
Charts

The 15 Best Indie Dance Tracks of January 2021

By Chris RohnFeb 16, 2021