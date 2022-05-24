The 15 Best Indie Dance Songs of May 2022
This May, I'm taking you on a journey through the underground and the obscure, highlighting indie dance champs like André Hommen, Cookie Ranks, Charles Schillings & Robert Owens, Deetron, Floating Points, Hiatus Kaiyote, and many more excellent songs from incredible indie labels, artists, remixers, and producers.
Every one of these is a hot track worthy of any proper dance floor — for all types of parties.
These songs also make great listening on the streaming service of your choice. Add these songs and artists to your likes and favorites, or simply follow my curated Magnetic Magazine Indie Dance playlist in the Spotify and Soundcloud embeds below.
Cook these up and enjoy! Easy peasy.
Stream The 15 Best Indie Dance Songs of May 2022 Via One of the Playlists Below