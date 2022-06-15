15+ Free Nature Images That You Can Use However You Want

Here are over fifteen beautiful photos of nature that you can use for blogs, websites, content, and more.

Finding good natures images to use in your hiking, camping, and nomad-life blogs can be damn tough.

Some sites promise a TON of free images but then only display their expensive, premium tier photographs once you click the picture. How lame is that!

We at Magnetic are righting all those wrongs and hooking you up with our ever-expanding catalogue of images that you can use COMPLETELY FOR FREE.

We only ask that you must link back to this article when you do (...or else you'll get in trouble). But you're here because you love the outdoors, and outdoor lovers like you and I know that respecting the rules of the trail are paramount.

So anyways, let's get our list of free nature images that you can use, royalty free.

Free Nature Photos That You Can Use

What Photos Can I Use For Free?

When you're combing around the internet looking for cool pictures to use in your next hiking or survival content, you cannot simply use any photo you find online.

Even if you see tempting images in awesome photo galleries like this one, you can't just use them however you see fit.

Every single image on the internet has an owner and its own usage rules. Breaking rules can land you with a hefty fine.

Our only rule is that you link to this page when you use our photos! How easy is that?

But when it comes to the other types of photos you may find out there, here is what you need to know.

The Different Types of Photos

There are numerous different types of photos online, but let's break the primary types you will encounter.

Common Free License Photographs

Some images fall under the 'common free license' category, which means they are protected by copyright.

But the ARE free to share, use, and adapt however you see fit.

These photos offer a handful of different usage accesses, which you can read all about here

Royalty-Free Images

Standard royalty free images often require a one-time fee, which allows you to then use the images in your own content completely free of charge.

Make sure you double check all agreements when it comes to these as there are slight variations depending on who you purchase the rights to the photos from.

Rights-Managed Photographs

These are the most popular varieties of photos that you will find, and are heavily protected by copyright.

You often license these photos for a one-time usage. These are images typically seen hosted on sites like iStock and Getty Images.

Always double check the purchase agreements on these photographs, as they can often be filled with minutia that can lead to expensive mistakes if you don't understand them completely.

Online Sources for Free Images

Blogging and content creation sees some pretty low profit margins, which means you probably don't have a TON of money to throw around for expensive licensing fees.

Luckily there are a ton of sites, like Pexel, Unsplash, and the page you're on right now that offer amazing photos to use free of charge.

Just read carefully, as many of these sites as for credits.

For example, we ask that you please simply link your piece of content back tot his page if you choose to use any of the beautiful images that you see above.