Artists Who Sound Like: Adam Beyer

Looking for music that will get your pulse pumping like Adam Beyer's beats? Look no further, these 10 artists will be sure to intoxicate your senses!

Daniella Midenge

Adam Beyer is one of the most influential techno DJ's of the past two decades. His house style has made waves not just through Europe but across the world and is paving the way for artists just like him.

Whether it's headlining a festival, performing at a smaller club setting, or collaborating with other artists, Beyer puts the same force and drive into each one of his tracks, giving the listener/ audience member an electric feeling. These 10 artists are sure send shockwaves through your body just like him!

10 Artists Similar to Adam Beyer

What is Adam Beyer's Most Popular Song?

Your Mind is Adam Beyer's most popular song with close to 24,000,000 streams on Spotify alone! The radio edit of the song has close to 12,000,000 streams.

Does Adam Beyer Have a Record Label?

Yes!

Adam Beyer founded Drumcode Records in 1996, Mad Eye Recordings in 2004, and Truesoul Recordings in 2002.

Truesoul has often be regarded as Drumcode's little brother, as it has followed in the footsteps of exploring new and emerging techno talent. Mad Eye is a little different however, the label is for more experimental techno music that wouldn't necessarily fit in with the vibes of Drumcode or Truesoul.

Is Adam Beyer going on Tour?

Unfortunately, Adam Beyer is not on tour, but he is set to headline multiple music festivals for the rest of the summer!

He'll be at Forbidden Forest, Exit Festival 2K22, and Awakenings Summer Festival, just to name a few happening in July!