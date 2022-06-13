Artists Who Sound Like: PinkPantheress

If you were obsessed with PinkPantheress' rise to TikTok music stardom, here are 9 other artists you're bound to love.

Sarah Goldstein

PinkPantheress is a British singer-songwriter whose songs became instant hits through TikToks thanks to her expert social media skills.

Her song "Pain" went viral on TikTok in 2021 and now has almost 200 million streams. After her success online she was signed to Parlophone and Elektra records the same year.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

PinkPantheres has already collaborated with artists such as Willow Smith and Lil Uzi Vert. Some of her influences include K-pop, My Chemical Romance, Lily Allen and more.

So if you like everything about PinkPantheress and want to dive into a few more artists with a similar vibe, look no further.

Artists Similar To PinkPantheress:

Dreamer Isioma Daniel Delgado Cafuné Noah Falge Hope Tala Dylan Perlot Shygirl Hidhir Badaruddin Raveena Furmaan Ahmed Jordan Ward Ricky Alvarez ElyOtto Sami Drasin Piri Eva Pentel Cowgirl Clue Yulissa Benitez

Is PinkPantheress DNB?

PinkPantheress samples songs from the 90s and early 2000s. Her music can be described as drum and bass but also as hyperpop, alt-pop, bedroom pop and more.

Curious How To Dance To This Type Of Music? We Got You.

Why is PinkPantheress Famous?

There is always a lot of mystery about someone who instantly rises to stardom.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

PinkPantheress is famous because aside from her TikTok success, her songs and style have hints of early 2000s nostalgia which draw in audiences.

Much is not known about the singer because she is so new to the scene so the level of mystery to PinkPantheress is also intriguing.

Where PinkPantheress Got Her Name

PinkPantheress got the inspiration for her name from the UK quiz show, The Chase. She heard the question "what is a female panther called".

The Pink Panther is also one of her favorite movies.