Artists Who Sound Like: Solomun

Solomun is the undisputed king of the underground dance music scene, and here are 15 artists who are following suit.
Solomun-Press-Photo

Solomun has been a leading name in the world of underground dance music, building a sonic brand from nice grooves blended with a variety of easy-listening vocal tracks.  

But solomun is far from the only producer or DJ with a knack for melodic music that keeps the groove front and center throughout all of this work.

So let's dive into our recommendations for similar artists to DJ Solomun.

15 Artists Who Are Similar To Solomun

Rodriguez Jr.

Rodriquez Jr.

Kölsch

Kolsch

Oliver Schories

Oliver Schories

Ron Flatter

Ron Flatter

Einmusik

Einmusik

Andhim

andhim press shot

Monkey Safari

MAGNETIC Magazine Guest Podcast: Monkey Safari

Stephan Bodzin

stephan bodzin

Maceo Plex

Maceo Plex Press Shot

&Me

&Me

Tale Of Us

Tale Of Us

David August

David August

Marek Hemmann

Marek Hemmann

Super Flu

super flu

Oliver Koletzki

Oliver Koletzki

What Nationality Is Solomun?

Solomun was born in Travnik, Yugoslavia (which is modern-day Bosnia). 

During his youth, he moved to Hamburg, Germany with his family where he discovered his love for filmmaking. Within a few years, he founded a filmmaking company where he worked for roughly half of a decade. 

During this time, he discovered his love for music, and the rest is history...

Best DJ Sets By Solomun

According to Wikipedia, Solomun tours constantly, which means he has a TON of DJ sets under his belt.

And it's a shame that not all of them are recorded for us to rewatch. But here are our favorite ones that were caught on camera.

Théâtre Antique d'Orange in France for Cercle

Solomun Boiler Room DJ Set

Sound Emotions Remember

How Do I Book DJ Solomun?

AAE Music handles the bookings for celebrity-level talent like Solomun, and after doing a bit of digging, we found that they recommend you reach out to them directly via this link here

Note that they do not include the standard booking fees for their artists, but it is safe to say that it will cost you a pretty penny to book Solomun (or any artist at his level).

