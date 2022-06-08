Artists Who Sound Like: Solomun

Solomun is the undisputed king of the underground dance music scene, and here are 15 artists who are following suit.

Solomun has been a leading name in the world of underground dance music, building a sonic brand from nice grooves blended with a variety of easy-listening vocal tracks.

But solomun is far from the only producer or DJ with a knack for melodic music that keeps the groove front and center throughout all of this work.

So let's dive into our recommendations for similar artists to DJ Solomun.

15 Artists Who Are Similar To Solomun

Rodriguez Jr. Kölsch Jimmy Mould Oliver Schories Courtesy of Artist Ron Flatter Einmusik Andhim Monkey Safari Stephan Bodzin Maceo Plex &Me Tale Of Us David August Vala Films Marek Hemmann Super Flu Oliver Koletzki Courtesy of PR

What Nationality Is Solomun?

Solomun was born in Travnik, Yugoslavia (which is modern-day Bosnia).

During his youth, he moved to Hamburg, Germany with his family where he discovered his love for filmmaking. Within a few years, he founded a filmmaking company where he worked for roughly half of a decade.

During this time, he discovered his love for music, and the rest is history...

Best DJ Sets By Solomun

According to Wikipedia, Solomun tours constantly, which means he has a TON of DJ sets under his belt.

And it's a shame that not all of them are recorded for us to rewatch. But here are our favorite ones that were caught on camera.

Théâtre Antique d'Orange in France for Cercle

Solomun Boiler Room DJ Set

Sound Emotions Remember

How Do I Book DJ Solomun?

AAE Music handles the bookings for celebrity-level talent like Solomun, and after doing a bit of digging, we found that they recommend you reach out to them directly via this link here.

Note that they do not include the standard booking fees for their artists, but it is safe to say that it will cost you a pretty penny to book Solomun (or any artist at his level).