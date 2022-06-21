Rebirth Unlocked: The Complete Guide To Elden Ring Respecs

Here is everything you need to know (or never thought to ask) about Elden Ring's respec mechanics, including recommendations and locations of key features of the game.

Tarnished players making their way through The Lands Between in Elden Ring may have encountered Rennala, Queen of the Full Moon in the Academy of Raya Lucaria. Rennala is a shardbearer and can be defeated to gain the Great Rune of the Unborn. Once defeated the player can speak with her to unlock the “Rebirth” mechanic.

“Rebirth” or “Respec” is the process of reallocating all of your stat points to their base level to create a new build.

In this guide we will walk you through how respeccing works in Elden Ring and everything you need to know before using your precious Larval Tears.

HOW TO RESPEC IN ELDEN RING

To Respec your character in Elden Ring, you first need to defeat the shardbearer Rennala, Queen of the Full Moon. Rennala can be found in the Legacy Dungeon, The Academy of Raya Lucaria. After a truly stunning multi-phase boss fight with Rennala, she will become an NPC in the Grand Library where she was fought.

Speaking with Rennala will bring up a dialogue option for “Rebirth”. Doing so will remove a Larval Tear from your inventory in exchange for respeccing your character.

HOW RESPEC WORKS IN ELDEN RING

Rebirthing in Elden Ring allows you to respec your character's stats from their “base” level. Note that the base level of your stats is determined by your starting class. For example, if you chose to start as a Wretch whose base stats are all at 10, when you respec those stats will return to 10 and not lower or higher.

Additionally, before accepting Rebirth you must allocate all of your levels, Elden Ring will not let you respec to a lower level in exchange for the remaining runes.

WHEN SHOULD I RESPEC IN ELDEN RING?

Choosing when to Respec in Elden Ring is quite a daunting decision.

Luckily there are quite a few Larval Tears throughout the Lands Between to make the weight of that decision a bit lighter.

Recommendations For When To Respec:

You’ve found a weapon you aren’t specced for. An example of this would be finding a really great Faith-based weapon, but your character is leveled up in Intelligence. Respeccing would allow you to start back at your base stats and build your character to have enough stats in Faith to properly use your slick new weapon.

You want to change up your play-style. For example, you have been playing as a sorcerer and using mainly magic, but you are interested in transitioning to a melee-based build.

You feel you’ve made mistakes. If you've worked your way through the game enough to realize that your build is far from optimized and you aren’t able to recover without a full respec, then it might be time to reset and redo your character through a respec.

Switch it up and see more of what the game has to offer. I started off as a straight Dexterity build, but my first respec dumped a load of levels into Intelligence so I could experiment with sorceries and weapons with Magic Scaling. Elden Ring has incredibly dense lore that tends to lean into the themes of Faith and Magic, so I found myself gravitating towards weapons, spells, Ashes of War, that my character couldn’t use.

WHERE TO FIND LARVAL TEARS IN ELDEN RING

There are over a dozen Larval Tears to find during your time in the Lands Between on a single play-through, and luckily they will remain in your inventory if you decide to enter New Game Plus.

Finding Larval Tears in Elden Ring ranges from the simplest of purchasing them from merchants to defeating enemies disguised as Wandering Nobles. However you find them we recommend experimenting with the different options available to you in Elden Ring.

Quick Tips To Find Your First Larval Tears:

Limgrave: On the cliffs East of the Agheel Lake South Site of Grace a Lesser Runebear is disguised as a Wandering Noble. Defeat this tricky Lesser Runebear to obtain your first Larval Tear.

Liurnia of the Lakes: Head to the Village of the Albinaurics, found in the southwestern swamp area of Liurnia, and loot a body in the graveyard of the town.

I'll leave the rest for you to find on your own. Good luck!

