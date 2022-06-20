Images Of Dubfire: A Diary Of His Paradise In The Park Takeover

Dubfire's appearance in at Paradise In The Park created many inspiring moments, and Jamie Rosenberg captured them all and was nice enough to let you use these images however you want.

Dubfire is an Iranian-American pioneer of house and techno who has been making waves in the scene for the better part of three decades.

His illustrious career has taken him to all corners of globe, playing to crowds ranging from small intimate club shows to massive-scale festival bookings. The latest of these massive bookings comes in thanks to Jamie Jones, who invited Dubfire out to Jamie Jones’ Paradise In The Park at Los Angeles’ Pershing Square.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Check Out Our Full Review Of The Event Here <<<

The event was hosted by Future Primitive, who partnered with one of the west coasts' most respected underground electronic promoters, Framework, on this year's edition of Paradise In The Park.

Jamie Rosenberg, a talented photographer and friend of Magnetic, was there to capture it all on film and was gracious enough to let you use these images for free however you want.

All that we ask is that you credit the photographer by directly linking to this article!

Dubfire himself had these kind words about Jamie Rosenberg.

I’ve watched Jamie’s star shine brighter and brighter over the past couple of decades. He’s always brought a fun, fresh and funky style to the ever-evolving house music landscape and surprised us all along the way with some key musical moments. I am proud to call him a friend and very much looked forward to this special Paradise event in Los Angeles!

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Now, let's dive into the photo diary so that you can see what you missed at Dubfire's appearance at Paradise In The Park.

13 Images Of Dubfire For You To Use