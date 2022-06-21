Coachella Breakdown: When Will It Start In 2023?

With Coachella officially done and dusted, it's time to start planning ahead and keeping an eye on when Coachella 2023 will officially commence (spoiler alert... we don't know much yet).

If you're anything like me, and I know you are because you are here already thinking about when Coachella 2023 will be, you're already counting down the days until we can all reunite in Indio.

When will the next Coachella be?

What should I wear?

How much will it cost?!

Who will be the headliners?!?!

These are all common questions that even I, as a professional member of the media, would kill to get my hands on as early as possible.

But unfortunately, we're in this boat together (... at least for now)

Coachella has kept most of it's secrets quite close to its chest for the time being and not much information has been released. But what little information I was able to find, I have left here for you dear reader.

But rest assured, this will be updated on a near-weekly basis with any and all information pertaining to when Coachella will start next year.

What We Know Don't Know Yet About The Next Coachella

The sad reality is that we don't know the answers to the most important questions we know you're asking. But hey, we can make some predictions right?!

And rest assured, this article will be as up-to-date as we can make it so that you know the moment we do about stuff like...

When Coachella 2023 Will Start

If history tells us anything, we can safely guess that Coachella 2023 will be held in mid-April of next year.

Every other year has seen the festival hosted on that weekend, of course save for the year it was canceled safe to the rona...

Who Will Headline Coachella

This is anyone's guess, but my professional opinion says that the next three months will be very telling for who will be the festival's headliners.

New albums drop and catch fire, fresh controversy catapults acts to the limelight and onto the main-stage, and so much more.

If the past year has taught me anything, it's that predictions like this in the music industry are near impossible to make.

So I'll just cross my fingers and hope for a dope Sophie hologram.

Here's What We Know So Far About Coachella 2023

Caesar Sebastian

We Know How Much Tickets To Coachella 2023 Will Be

As with every year, the most commonly-purchased tickets to Coachella 2023 are broken into three tiers which favor the early bird purchasers.

Tier 1 GA tickets will be $499 + Fees...

Tier 2 GA tickets will be $549 + Fees...

Tier 3 GA tickets will be $599 + Fees...

Tier 1 VIP tickets will be $1069 + Fees...

Tier 2 VIP tickets will be $1269 + Fees...

Couple things to note here is that you are limited to purchasing 4 tickets per weekend, each wristband is valid for all three days of the festival, and each wristband allows entrance to the Venue and Day Parking lots all three days.

Join The Waitlist For Coachella 2023 Tickets For Weekend 1 Here and Weekend 2 Here

All other ticketing options can be found on the main ticket page.

We Know There Will Be Payment Plans

Those prices are pretty intimidating, I won't lie...

But luckily, Coachella offers approachable payment plans for as little as $99 downs.

You can purchase tickets as early as RIGHT NOW, and pay the rest of the installments on a monthly basis between now and December, 2022. I say RIGHT NOW, because payment plans are only an option until the end of this month (June,2022).

There Will Be A New Ticketing System

New this year, Coachella's ticket system is powered exclusively by AXS.

AXS is a powerhouse ticketing supplier that super-serves your live music experience with exclusive tools, access to content, and so much more.

What this means for Coachella-goers is that you'll be able to access your tickets and receive information about your ticketing purchasers faster than eve - which is damn exciting!