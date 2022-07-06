Iconic Dance Music That Gives Nostalgia For The 90s (Even If You Weren't Born Yet)

90s dance music paved the way for the current trends of today and iconic artists like Cher and Massive Attack created some unforgettable anthems that stand the test of time.

CD Stores Are A Thing Of The Past, But The Music Contained On Them Will Never Die

Everyone has some nostalgia for the energetic dance beats of the 90s, even those of us who were born in 1999 and later. Because 90s dance music was iconic for its signature sound and unique attitude, it was able to work its way into the hearts and ears of countless generations.

These iconic songs pushed the boundaries of music during their time, and moved on to influence many artists who are popular today among Gen-Z.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Regardless of if you've only heard these 90s dance songs on TikTok, or if you are old AF and remember the day they were released, this list of iconic and sometimes underrated 90s bops will be sure to have you moving your feet.

What Does Gen-Z Know About 90s Dance Music?

I asked myself the same question before researching this article, but I realized during the process that I was not only familiar with way more 90s dance music than I thought, but also that their influence is highly present in many artists releasing music in 2022.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

These artists broke out of the boxes of genre to create new styles combining styles like house, funk, R&B, psychedelic rock, and more.

Many artists of today are definitely taking a page out of the 90s dance book, pushing the boundaries of genre and style to create unique sounds. These artists also showed the music scene that the dance genre is a serious art form, and should be viewed on the same level as more 'traditional' (aka; straight white male dominated) genres such as classic rock.

The featured artists on this 90s dance music list provided a safe space for women, people of color, and the LGBT community to thrive within music. These tracks have great staying power, and will make you nostalgic for the 90s, no matter if you were around for them or not!