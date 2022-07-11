The 15 Best Hip Hop Songs of June 2022

Here are the 15 best Hip Hop songs from June all in one place including tracks from 070 Shake, French Montana, and more.

Ella Hovsepian/Getty Images

June saw a bunch of great albums and singles released by well known artists, as well as others we may need to pay more attention too.

As summer starts to heat up, we tried to give you vibes for any occasion. Need something with a softer melodic touch? We got you there too. Road trip with friends? Check. Getting hype before heading into town for a fun evening? We got that covered. Hungover from the previous evening in town?

Yeah, we even have something for you there too...

Check out last month's best hiphop charts right here <<<

A lot of good music came out of the state of Tennessee this month that really stuck out, as well as some extremely talented ladies with very differing styles. Listen to all of it here.

Big Moochie Grape: East Haiti Baby C/o Artist Memphis up and comer Big Moochie Grape drops my favorite banger of the month with "East Haiti Baby". The title track of the album foreshadows what you can expect from the rest of the project. CyHi The Prynce: Slide (feat. Big Bank) C/o Artist Prolific song writer and rapper CyHi the Prynce makes his long awaited return with the four song project, EGOT the EP. Our choice, "Slide", showcases CyHi's sharp lyricism and flows with help from Big Bank. Chance the Rapper, Joey Bada$$: The Highs & The Lows C/o Artist Chance the Rapper makes the list for the second month in a row with "The Highs & The lows". The song features a dope relaxed beat and solid lyricism from Chance and Joey Bada$$. YGTUT: Conceited / Ego Talk C/o Artist Chattanooga, Tennessee native YGTUT puts out In My Head, an album with a handful of summer bangers perfect for an evening drive. Our choice "Conceited / Ego Talk" is our favorite off of the project. Namir Blade, Ke'Osha Oshay, Jamiah Hudson: Cruisin USA Namir Blade releases 3rd full length album Metropolis, including our choice "Cruisin USA", a smooth song over an old school drum break perfect for any occasion. Mother Nature, Renzell: Don't Worry C/o Artist Activist/Rap duo Mother Nature release their album Nature's World, with an assist on production from Renzell. "Don't Worry" is a satisfying mix of organic melodies, and sharp lyricism that reflects the overall vibe of the rest of the album. 070 Shake: Skin and Bones C/o Artist New Jersey native 070 Shake releases ethereal album You cant kill me displaying her very unique style. "Skin and bones", one of the singles off the album is almost hypnotic in a way, while also being a great summer jam. French Montana, Harry Fraud, Jadakiss, Benny the Butcher: Bricks & Bags C/o Artist French Montana taps fellow New York native, and frequent collaborator Harry Fraud for his new album, Montega. "Bricks and Bags" features Benny the Butcher and Jadakiss. As a rule of thumb, if the choice is between a song with Benny the Butcher, and a song without Benny the Butcher, you choose the song with Benny the Butcher. Lupe Fiasco: ON FAUX NEM Lupe Fiasco releases new album Drill Music In Zion. Reportedly written and recorded in just 72 hours, the album has some amazing production and Lupe shows he still has some of the best lyrical skill around. Our choice ON FAUX NEM is a good taste of what the album has to offer. WESTSIDE BOOGIE: AIGHT (feat. Shelley FKA DRAM) WESTSIDE BOOGIE's latest release, More Black Superheroes is a raw and vulnerable mix of songs. There were many to choose from and the whole album deserves a listen, but our pick, "AIGHT" gives a preview of what you can expect. Duke Deuce: JUST SAY THAT (feat. GLORILLA) Next on the list is another rapper from Tennessee, Duke Deuce, who released his album titled, Crunkstar. Deuce mixes classic Memphis motifs while also experimenting and adding some different spices on this album, as seen on our choice, "JUST SAY THAT". Cardi B: Hot Shit (feat. Ye & Lil Durk) Cardi B releases new single "Hot Shit" with Ye and Lil Durk. The three rap some outlandish lyrics over a banger of a beat. REASON: Is What It Is (feat. Jay Rock) REASON releases single "Is What It Is" featuring Jay Rock. The two TDE members flow well over a super smooth beat. REASON also dropped another single and rumor has it a new project is on the way. Erica Banks: Trick Dallas, Texas native Erica banks released her debut studio album Diary Of The Flow Queen this month, filled with club bangers that deserve attention. "Trick" takes inspiration from David Banner's classic "Like a Pimp", updated into a modern trunk rattling slapper. Symba: Never End Up Broke Bay area native Symba releases single "Never End Up Broke" displaying his sharp lyricism and versatility over a dope beat.

Stream June's best Hip Hop Via One Of The Playlists Below: