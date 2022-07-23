Mikas Fuses Techno, Melodic, and Progressive House In New Spotlight EP 'The Fire'

Progressive Grooves Records' label boss, Mikas, releases a fantastic new four-track EP; 'The Fire' that blends the borderlines of techno and progressive.

This crossover between techno, melodic and afro house features African singer Green Baker. The blend is deep and powerful, old and new, familiar and exotic.

The Fire EP is the result of Mikas' complete dedication to music production. He's spent the last 20 years crafting his sound, refining ideas and sculpting his sonic identity which led to today's eclectic mix of genre and influences.

The Fire featuring Green Baker is a summer anthem with an afro twist celebrating the fire we all have inside of us.

Vintage Future follows the sound and brings a funkier groove with a retro acid feel and classic rave piano sounds.

'The Fire' Tracklist