Mindset Is Everything: Small Hacks That Unlock Big Ideas For Artists

As a producer, DJ, artist, or creative, mindset is everything in regards to creating the best possible music that you can make. Here are a few small hacks that might just define your career in the music industry.

Locked in and ready, the artist has mastered the art of a focused mindset

As an artist or producer, have you ever had an idea that was so big, so groundbreaking, that you were afraid to share it with anyone?

You know the feeling.

Your heart races, your palms start to sweat, and you begin to doubt yourself...

"What if this idea isn’t as great as I think? What if it doesn’t actually move the needle and impact the world?”

Those negative thoughts can be crippling, and they often prevent us from taking that first step toward success as a producer, artist, or any sort of professional creative.

But what if I told you that your mindset is the key to unlocking those big ideas and defining your career in the music industry? That by simply changing the way you think, you can open up a world of possibilities?

It sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Mindset is everything when it comes to success as an artist. If you want to truly succeed on your path to being an artist, you must first believe in yourself and your talent. You have to have a passionate and positive mindset towards your art, no matter what anyone else says.

Fortunately, some simple mindset hacks can help you develop a more positive and successful outlook. We will break down some hacks that will help you create a more positive and successful mindset as an artist.

We had the opportunity to sit down with Hussain Almossawi, a leading expert on helping creatives harness their fire, flex their courage, and supercharge their ideas, and let him share his high-level knowledge about how you can level up your music entirely through your own mindset.

Check out his book, The Innovators Handbook, to dive even deeper and unlock the invaluable resources trapped inside yourself.

Hussain Almossawi, author of 'The innovator's Handbook'

What is a Mindset?

Mindset is the attitudes and beliefs that shape our thoughts and actions. It's the lens through which we see the world, and it can either hold us back or propel us forward.

There are two types of mindsets: fixed and growth.

A fixed mindset is when an artist believes their skills and abilities are set in stone. They believe they can't improve or change, so they don't even try. A fixed mindset can be incredibly limiting and often holds people back from achieving their full potential.

Some develop a fixed mindset out of fear. They find themselves surrounded by negative people who only speak criticism - causing them to turn away from risky ideas.

On the other hand, a growth mindset is when someone believes that they can improve and grow. They see mistakes as learning opportunities and always look for ways to push themselves further. They surround themselves with positive people who can truly encourage them to see greater possibilities with their work.

With a growth mindset, you will find that your ideas aren't just ideas - they are seeds that can grow and blossom into something extraordinary.

So how can you develop a growth mindset?

Here are some small mindset hacks that can make a big difference.

1. Embrace Your Inner Critic

One of the biggest roadblocks to success is our inner critic. That little voice in our head that tells us we're not good enough, that we can't do it, that we're destined to fail.

The inner critic is influential, but it doesn't have to be in control. You can learn to recognize when it's speaking and choose to ignore it.

Start by acknowledging your inner critic. Give it a name, even. And then start to question its motives. Why is it saying these things? Is it trying to protect you from failure? Or is it just trying to hold you back?

You can also reframe your inner critic's statements.

For example, instead of "I can't do this," try saying, "I can't do this YET." When you can see your inner critic's statements for what they are - false and unhelpful - you can start to move past them.

2. Train Your Brain to See the Positive

Our brains are wired to focus on the negative. It's a survival mechanism that has kept us safe for centuries. But in today's world, it often just leads to anxiety and stress.

Fortunately, you can train your brain to focus on the positive. The first step is to become aware of your thoughts. Every time you catch yourself thinking a negative thought about where you're at on your journey as an artist, stop and question it.

Is it really true?

Is there any evidence to support it?

If not, let it go and replace it with a more positive thought. For example, "I'm not good enough" could be replaced with "I'm doing the best I know I’m capable of."

Over time, you'll find that your brain starts to default to more positive thoughts. And when you can see the positive in every situation, success will start to feel within reach.

3. Visualize Your Success

Visualization is a powerful tool to envisioning where you want to be

When you can see it, you can believe it. Visualization is a powerful tool that can help you to manifest your dreams into reality.

Now, this doesn't mean living in fanciful daydreams. Visualization is about being clear and specific about what you want and then creating a mental image of yourself achieving it.

See yourself taking the stage, or finishing that new song in the studio, or whatever it is that you're striving for or wanting to produce. Really feel the emotion of success. And then let that image drive you forward.

Much like a track athlete who maps out their race in their head before they even step on the track, visualization can help you to see the finish line and go for it.

4. Take Baby Steps

One of the biggest mistakes that newer producers and musicians make is trying to do too much at once. When we have a big goal, it's easy to get overwhelmed and give up before we even start. If you've only just now bought a copy of Ableton, headlining Coachella seems insurmountable.

The key is to break your goal down into small, manageable steps. Then, focus on just taking one step at a time.

For example, if your goal is to play your first music festival, your first step might be to get a few of your demos signed to a smaller label. Your second step might be to network with five local promoters and start building your connections . And so on.

Each time you complete a step, celebrate your success. And then keep moving forward until you reach your goal.

5. Be Willing to Fail

No one likes to fail, but the truth is that failure is a necessary part of success. You can't be afraid to fail if you want to achieve big things.

Instead of seeing failure as a roadblock, see it as a learning opportunity. Every time you fail, you're one step closer to success.

And don't forget, even the most significant failures can lead to success if you learn from them. Thomas Edison famously said, "I have not failed. I've just found 10,000 ways that won't work."

So, don't let failure get you down. Use it as fuel to keep moving forward.

Conclusion: Mindset Is Everything

Your mindset is the foundation of your success. If you want to achieve big things, you need to believe in yourself and your ability to make it happen.

But your mindset doesn't change overnight. It takes repeated, consistent efforts to train your brain to think more positively.

Fortunately, these five mindset hacks can help you to get started. So, what are you waiting for? It's time to start hacking your mindset and crushing your goals in the music industry as an artist, producer, DJ, and more.

