RODECaster Pro II Review: An Amazing Tool For Podcasters, Streamers, and Musicians

RODE has upgraded the original RODECaster Pro into a more compact and robust machine that will be the center of your studio

If you had the original RODECaster Pro, chances are you were pretty happy with it, and it became the hub of your audio content creation if you were a podcaster or did any recorded content. The original was one of the best solutions for podcasters on the market, with all the tools you needed in one box.

The second iteration of this product steps things up across the board and brings functionality that musicians and streamers will also appreciate. The unit was completely redesigned to broaden the use case for other audio content creators, not just podcasters.

We recently got our hands on this little beast and paired it up with the RODE PodMic and PSA1+ Boom Arm to test it out and give you our thoughts on it.

Who Is The RODECaster Pro II For?

The answer for the first version was simple; it was for podcasters and audio content creators looking for an all-in-one audio solution to improve the quality of their audio and workflow. The new version takes this a step further. It brings in functionality for other types of content creators looking for a mixing hub that is easy to use and will significantly improve the audio quality. This is more or less perfect for podcasters, streamers, and content creators doing audio, and something you should put at the center of your studio. If you are a musician looking for a mixing console, the RODECaster Pro 2 is worth considering if you want a reasonably priced solution for recording your band or multiple audio sources. The bottom line is that if you make recorded audio content and want to sound great, create a fast workflow to speed up productions, and have various input options - this is your machine.

The Original ROADCaster Pro Console

User Interface and Design

The RODECaster Pro 2 (RCP2) is noticeably more compact; roughly two inches were shaved off by removing a couple of faders on the previous version (see original vs. new console design above). We love the smaller size for the sake of portability and using less desk space. The ports on the back are now combos so that you can use XLR or quarter-inch cables, so you have options for mics, synths, etc.

They also added a rotary control just below the row of headphone volume knobs; this new nob also works contextually, a very clever way to save space. The eight touchpads are in a similar spot but now have two left/right arrow keys directly below them, allowing you to move across eight customizable sound banks for a total of 64.

The screen is now 5.5 inches, brighter and crisper thanks to high definition and features haptic feedback. They have also switched to USB-C power input (thank you!), so you can use a power bank to be completely portable. This functionality was possible with the previous version but required an adapter cable from RODE.

The user interface on the touchscreen is relatively straightforward, and it is pretty simple to learn the basics just by noodling with it. Overall, we love everything on this console interface.

The back of the ROADCaster Pro II

Channels And Inputs/Outputs

There are nine assignable channels on the RCP2 with six high-quality faders and three virtual faders. Each channel features a compressor, high-pass filter, noise gates, de-esser, and a three-band EQ so you can tweak your audio source accordingly. We love the ability to dial in the sound on each channel; this gives you on-the-fly studio production quality and speeds up the workflow.

The four Neutrik combo inputs give you more options and beef up the sound quality of all your inputs quite a bit. The RODE Revolution preamps were also updated for the RCP2 and feature their famous ultra-low-noise, high-gain for clean sound. RODE has tweaked the preamps with a lower noise floor and higher gain (-131.5dBV EIN, 76dB gain), allowing you to drive a wider variety of microphones right from the mixer.

If you want to use external monitors, there are balanced quarter-inch outputs and four headphone outputs, all with their own level control. The smaller 3.5 headphone jack on the front of the original RODECaster Pro has been removed, which isn't that big of a deal overall.

The RODECaster Pro II's On Board Processing

The RCP2 gives you significantly more processing options than the original, which is one of the more notable improvements. The internal software provides studio-grade APHEX® audio processing as well as some cool effects for overall more control and professional quality sound.

Unlike the original, the RCP2 allows you to tweak the compressor and EQs along with a host of new options, including echo, pitch shift, reverb, noise gates, and high pass filters. There are also some fun new voice effects that give you the ability to change your voice into a robot, a monster, etc. These effects are great for podcasts to create a comedic impact if used correctly; however, they could get super annoying really fast if overused, so proceed with caution.

The ROADCaster Pro 2 with Dust Cover

The Powerful New "SMART Pads"

The eight pads now have eight different banks, which lets you customize up to 64 pads with various functions. The new smart pads can be used to launch audio clips like sound effects, use MIDI commands, automate fading, toggle voice effects on/off, and more. This increased functionality brings all sorts of new creative options to the table. The 512MB of internal memory allows you to store more sounds, from songs to prerecorded segments to sound effects.

For example, suppose you were doing a music podcast. In that case, you could preload all your songs and prerecorded interview segments into the banks allowing you to do a more dynamic live show easily. To load new sounds/clips, connect the RCP2 to your computer and use the RODE Central App (Mac/PC) to drag and drop; it's that easy.

There is a bit of a learning curve for more complex smart pad programming, like automation and MIDI, but the fact that you now have so much customizable control is a huge step forward.

The RODECaster Pro II's Recording Capabilities

The first thing you will probably want is a micro SD card to store your recordings on the unit; otherwise, you must connect a computer via a USB-C port with a cable. RODE gives you the cable, but you will need to buy your memory card, and we recommend at least a 64gig capacity for more flexibility when recording because running out of space is not cute.

When recording, you have a couple of options to consider. The first is to record one file that is a stereo mixdown of all the inputs via the master, which is what most podcasters do. If you are a bit more serious and want more control of your recording files, you can do a multitrack recording. This recording process creates a 14-channel polyWAV or use the RODE App to split them up into WAVs; the point here is that this process will give you individual recordings of each channel for more editing options in post.

When recording to a memory card, your file (or files) will live on the memory card. They can be downloaded easily by just connecting your computer and opening the RODE Central app or removing the microSD card and importing it directly to your computer via a card reader.

Using your computer to record is a bit different and requires a DAW to record into, which some podcasters will prefer to expedite workflow if they are doing a lot of post-production or content edits.

The RCP2 will show up as an audio interface in your DAW When recording to your computer, so if you are recording one stereo mix down, this is pretty easy. If you are doing a multitrack recording, you must follow some setup instructions. RODE has a variety of downloadable instruction PDFs that are broken down by DAWs - so head HERE to find the instructions specific to your DAW.

Key Features Of The RODECaster Pro II:

Fully integrated audio production studio for streamers, podcasters, musicians, and content creators

Ultra-low-noise, high-gain Revolution Preamps™ (-131.5dBV EIN, 76dB gain)

Four high-quality Neutrik® combo inputs for connecting microphones, instruments and line-level devices

Nine individually assignable channels with six broadcast-quality physical faders and three virtual faders

High-performance quad-core audio engine

Studio-grade APHEX® audio processing and on-board effects

Eight fully programmable SMART pads with bank switching

Dual USB-C interfaces for connecting two computers or mobile devices

Advanced Bluetooth® connectivity for high-quality phone call integration

Multitrack or stereo recording to a microSD™ card, USB storage device or computer

Four high-power headphone outputs and balanced ¼-inch line outputs

5.5-inch high-definition touchscreen with haptic feedback and rotary encoder for easy navigation and control

New features and enhancements via regular firmware updates

Designed and made in RØDE's state-of-the-art facilities in Sydney, Australia

RODECaster Pro II Specifications

Acoustic & Electrical Specifications

Frequency Range- Mic Inputs: 20Hz - 20kHz Monitor Outputs: 20Hz - -20kHz

Microphone Input Impedance 4KΩ

Instrument Input Impedance 1MΩ

Preamplifier Gain Range 0 - 76dB

Equivalent Noise -131.5dBV (A-weighted)

Line Output Maximum Level 4dBu

Headphone Output Power 250mW

Power Requirements 30W USB-C PD (15V, 2A)

Analogue Audio Input Connectivity 4 x combo jack inputs (microphone, line, instrument)

Analogue Audio Output Connectivity 2 x balanced line output, 4 x headphone output

Bluetooth Connectivity Bluetooth audio with Music and Headset profile (wide band speech)

USB Interface 1 1 x 2-in/16-out multichannel device, 1 x 2-in/2-out with mix-minus

USB Interface 2 1 x 2-in/2-out with mix-minus

Bit Depth 24bit

Sample Rate 48kHz

Recording Storage microSDHC, microSDXC, USB-C removable drive (exFAT – minimum 100MB/s)

Data transfer USB 3.0 SD card reader 130MB/s

Network Connectivity Wifi 802.11g/n/ac 2.4GHz and 5GHz, Ethernet 100/1000

OS Requirements macOS 10.15 or later, Windows 10 Version 1803 or later, Windows 11

Mechanical Specifications

Weight (g)

1960g

Dimensions (mm)

305(L) x 270(D) x 60(W)

Box Contains

1 x RØDECaster Pro II

1 x Power Adaptor

1 x USB-C to USB-C Cable

Final Thoughts:

If you own the RODECaster Pro and are just using it for podcasting, there probably isn't a significant reason for you to buy the Pro 2. If you want the last and greatest, we can't fight you on that. If you don't have a machine like this in your arsenal and you create different audio content, you should consider the RCP2. It fuses different equipment together, so you don't have to get a separate mixer, amp, stream deck, etc. Not only do you get the all-in-one functionality, but you also get it in a small package that is easy to port and doesn't take up to much space.

This machine helps increase your creativity, improves your workflow, allows you to record with multitrack, and lets you produce amazing-sounding audio content.

For us, time is money, and producing a podcast without having to do any post-production is a huge win. All your stingers, effects, drops, and prerecorded segments can easily be recorded in one take.