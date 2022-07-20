Soundtoys Flash Plugin Sale and New Electronic Music Production Presets And Video Tips

It's Electronic Music Production Week at Soundtoys - Get Free Presets, Tutorials and More

Electronic Music Production Week

Soundtoys is celebrating electronic music like only they can with a heaping helping of video tips, free presets, and a FLASH SALE that runs from July 20th-24th.

Music’s evolution is tightly linked with tech advancements over time; the sonic characteristics of each decade’s music are often driven by recording and playback technology.

With that in mind, Soundtoys spent a week focusing exclusively on Electronic Music Production and created new presets and video tips to spice up your EDM sound.



A quick preview below and a DJ Seinfeld tidbit.

“I love the feel of short, punchy minimal techno style drums. There’s a lot of impact but the tail of the transient doesn’t drag on and there’s none of the cheesy Ibiza CD box-set top-end. FilterFreak is wonderful for getting me to this effect quickly: an envelope follower modulates the filter cutoff and the amplitude, with a bit of crunch from driving the program material in Op Amp mode. The mix knob is super helpful if you don’t want to go full Perlon nostalgic but still want the feel of it all.”

Plus, save up to 80% on some of the best Soundtoys plug-ins for electronic music production:

Effect Rack $299 now $169

Little AlterBoy $99 now $49

Crystallizer $149 now $29

FilterFreak $149 now $29

PrimalTap $99 now $29

Tremolator $99 now $29





Sale Ends July 24, 2022 - Get it while it's hot.

