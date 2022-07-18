Magnetic's Gear Guide For Summer and Fall Traveling and Festivals

Here is a long list of the best products for festival goers and travelers this summer season. Whether you're on the go, hiking in the woods, traveling the world, or anything else; this list has what you need.

For those looking for gear to help enhance their camping and festival experiences, here's a curated list of items I discovered while virtually attending the Outdoor Retailer Summer 2022 show (June 9-11, 2022), as well as some other media offerings presented to me.

Photo credit: White Duck

Glamp in style with the 10-foot Regatta Bell Tent from White Duck. This four-season durable, water repellent canvas tent with a spacious yurt-style design can be set up in 15 minutes. Three windows, four ceiling vents, large door and a stove jack ensure comfort no matter the temperature.

Clothing Recommendations

Photo credit: Decathalon, Duer, Groove Life, Recover, Red-equipment.us, Wallaroo Hats

From Recover's Sport collection comes moisture wicking fast drying shirts made from 100% recycled material. Pair these shirts with the DUER Weightless Poplin AC Short for a sporty yet stylish look that can be dressed up or down. Keep the sun at bay with the Aqua Hat from Wallaroo, a packable wide brimmed waterproof hat made with UPF 50+ fabric. Should you need a belt, the Groove Belt™ has a comfortable stretch fit and high strength with neodymium magnets for an easy, seamless snap-on/snap-off. As nighttime falls, the Decathlon Trek 900 Merino Wool Zip Collar Shirt with reinforced breathable and soft Merino wool, thumb holes, and a raised collar will keep one warm and ordor free. When the temperature dips even further, stay warm and dry with the Pro Change EVO.

Best Festival and Traveling Shoes

Photo credit: Lamo, OOFOS, Velous

The OOcandoo from OOFOS is a versatile waterproof sandal with OOfoam™ technology and a patented footbed that absorbs impact while providing optional support. Those looking for supportive flip-flop sandals will delight in Velous Footwear's line of sandals made with their patent pending TriMotion Technology. For a dressier option, Lamo Footwear's line of boots, slippers, and moccasins will spruce up any casual outfit.

Stay Charged Up at the Festival

Photo Credits: Paleblue, Niteize, Scosche, Thermacell

Keep electronics charged with the Scosche PowerUp 32K Portable Power Station. This compact powerhouse built-in flashlight is equipped with a 32,000 mAh/115Wh Lithium- Ion battery with 110V AC output, so it can charge multiple devices at once. Also, replace alkaline disposable batteries with Paleblue's rechargeable batteries, which can charge 5x faster than traditional rechargeable batteries.

At night, the Niteize Radiant Rechargeable Micro Lantern can clip on to anything such as a hat or a tent to provide illumination in four colors. Should the mosquitos come out, keep them at bay with the Thermacell EX90, a rechargeable insect repellent device offering up to 9 hours of run time and a 20-foot zone of advanced mosquito protection.

Gear and Games for Festival Comfort

Photo Credit: Gear Hugger, Hustle Gear, Klymit, Mölkky, Niteize, Poke-A-Dot Organizer, Shower Toga, Trippy Outdoor, Waboba

For a unique travel chair, check out Trippy Ourdoor's handcrafted seats made from sturdy 7-ply maple with a conventient carry handle. Snuggle up with Klymit's warm fleece horizon overland blanket with a water resistant PU coated ripstop exterior. Protect phones from the elements with Niteize's Runoff Waterproof Phone Pouch.

Help organize small items with the Poke-A-Dot Organizer, a clear plastic organizer with 8 dividers that can be placed horizontally, vertically, or diagonally. Keep items lubricated with Gear Hugger, a plant-based, non-toxic, multi-purpose lubricant.

Keep clean with The Hustle Kit, a collection of body wipes, face wipes, and hand sanitizer made with aloe vera, vitamin E and witch hazel to refresh and moisturize. For another option, the Shower Toga enables one to shower and change clothes anywhere with privacy.

Those looking for unique outdoor games should check out the offerings from Waboba with their wingman hitman disc golf target game a particular favorite. Also, from Tactic come the popular Mölkky game from Finland.

Another go-to measure of comfort is the travel pillow for Eli & Elm. For those looking for a comfortable, form-fitting pillow while our at festivals or glamping this pillow is the absolute best option for you. Check out more information on their site here.

To-Go Gear

Photo Credit: Mystery Ranch, Larq, ChicoBag, HydroFlask, Red-equipment.us

Mystery Ranch's Super Market's tote-bag also works as a backpack or cycling bag to carry weekend gear courtesy of a padded laptop sleeve, interior bottle pocket sleeve, and two spacious exterior zippered pockets. In additoin, Hydro Flask's Carry Out Soft Cooler (12 liter and 20 liter) can keep drinks chilled for up to 24 hours with pockets for storing essential items. Also, the Coolbag Backpack (15L) two external bottle storage packets, a stash pocket and multiple attachments enables one to carry and entire picnic on their back.

Upgrade one's water bottle with the LARQ Bottle PureVis™, the world's first self-cleaning water bottle and water purification system. This bottle's PureVis technology eliminates up to 99%* of bio-contaminants such as E. coli. Keep water bottle by one's side with the ChicoBag Bottle Sling made form 100% post-consumer recycled plastic bottles. This sling can fit most bottles with a front pocket for essentials and two smaller strap pockets. Other handy items from ChicoBag include their To-Go Ware Premium Bamboo Utensil Set and their Snack Time Reusable Sandwich Bag

If you're on the go, at a festival or hiking in the woods, having a powerful and affordable speaker is a must. When it comes to speakers you can bring on the run, we can't recommend the Anker Soundcore Motion Boom Plus enough. A warm subwoofer, crystal clear mid-range frequencies, and a lengthy battery life make this an easy recommendation for anyone jamming out.

Staying Refreshed and Hydrated

Photo credit: Brew Dr., Day One, Flow Hydration, Levia, Mad Lilly, Miroflora Naturals, S*Shots

Brew Dr. 's Uplift line of drinks combines high-quality and ethically-sourced Ecuadorian yerba mate, Agentinian guayusa leaves, Chinese green tea, and the addition of millions of gut-healthy probiotics.

Choose from Sweet Mint, Mango Passionfruit, Blueberry Raspberry, and Blood Orange Lemon for a refreshing drink that can be enjoyed either chilled or at room temperature when refrigeration is not possible. For another hydrating option, check out Flow's line of Alkaline and Collagen-Infused Spring Water available in a range of flavors with a 100% recyclable carton made with up to 75% renewable materials and a plant-based cap.

Those looking for a light THC buzz, here's a selection of infused beverages. Mad Lilly Spritzers, is an all-natural, low calorie and dose cannabis-infused beverage (5mg THC/5mg CBD) available in Passion Fruit Mango, Raspberry Hibiscus, and Ginger Pear. Also, LEVIA's seltzers made with natural flavors and 5mg THC contain no calories or sugar. For a more portable option, Vibations: High + Energy is a cannabis-infused powdered energy drink mix that uses natural guarana-based caffeine for energy, along with vitamins, electrolytes, and 5mg THC. For a bit more of a THC kick, check out S*SHOTS containing 10mg THC per serving.

For those looking to chill with CBD, Miraflora Naturals +Relax and +Sport CBD sparkling beverages are infused with 35mg of hemp flower extract and packed with functional vitamins and minerals. Also, Day One, sparkling waters come in four citrus flavors with 20mg CBD.

CBD & Cannabis Products Geared for Festival Fun

Photo credit: DaVinci, Dad Grass, Raw Garden

Just in time for summer, Davinci is launching its Limited Edition IQ2 Carbon Fiber vape perfect for those looking for a customized discrete vaping experience. Those who prefer cannabis joints might want to check out Raw Garden's hand rolled joints or Dad Grass' All Things Must Grass, a cannabis collaboration with the George Harrison estate.

Photo Credits: B Great, Betty's Edibles, Cheeba Chews, Do Drops, Kiva Confections, Tribe Tokes, Wellfounded Tinctures

Cheeba Chews MELTS are a live rosin-infused pâte de fruit chew with 10mg THC designed for those looking for an elevated edible experience. Also, at 2.5mg THC, Do Drops available in gummy or chocolate form are perfect for a light daytime buzz. Also, Kiva Confection's Petra Mints come in a range of flavors with 2.5mg or less THC per mint.

If need help getting to sleep at night, check out Bedtime Betty's' handcrafted gummies with 4.5mg THC and a kick of melatonin for a relaxing nights sleep. Also, Wellfounded Tinctures available in Restore, Relief, and Relax formulas made whole plant CBD:THC are crafted to reduce pain and inflammation, enhance mood and well-being, aid in restful sleep, and provide therapeutic care for body and mind.

For those looking for a CBD experience, check out the B GREAT CBD Immune Support Gummies Starter Bundle infused with Zinc, Vitamin C, and Elderberry, and 12.5mg full-spectrum hemp. Also, TribeTokes offers a full line of of CBD & D8 plant-based vapes, CBD & D8 all-natural gummy bears, CBD & D8 Pain Relief Creams, and clean CBD hemp-infused skincare.

Photo Credits: B Great, Miraflora, Therabalm

Revitalize, repair, and protect your skin from the elements with the B GREAT CBD Skincare Bundle. This Kit includes their signature anti-aging Antioxidant Cream, Relief & Recovery Cream for aches, and nourishing Lip Defense. Another option is Miraflora Naturals CBD Recovery Balm, which sources their CBD from their own USDA-certified organic farm in Boulder County, Colorado. Also, TheraBalm Rose, the first all-natural CBD scar treatment with CBG, also works well for dealing with cuts, burns, dry skin, chapped lips, fine lines, wrinkles, and eczema.

Before purchasing any cannabis/CBD product should check out this handy buying guide from Project CBD.