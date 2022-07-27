The 5 Best Lyrics from Montell Fish's Album JAMIE

Montell Fish's new album JAMIE is here and these are our best and favorite lyrics from the album along with a short analysis of what the lyrics mean.

Montell Fish just released his r&b album, JAMIE on July 22nd and if you're going through a breakup or have ever been through a breakup, then this album is for you (so essentially everyone).

The album is about the grieving process that we go through when a relationship is over and you still feel all these emotions for this other person. It's hard to see in the beginning that what is happening is happening for a reason, especially when you have this love and attachment towards them.

If you're not sure if you wanna listen to the album, don't worry cause these 5 lyrics will help you make up your mind.

5 LYRICS FROM 'JAMIE' THAT WILL REEL YOU IN

1.) "AND I KNOW I'M NOT PERFECT WITH LOVE BUT MAYBE I COULD BE WORTH YOUR LOVE" ~ FALL IN LOVE WITH YOU.

This lyric comes off of the third track on the album "Fall in Love with You." .

Although there are only two choruses to this song and one verse, Montell Fish is able to haunt the listener with this feeling of pain and want through the minimal lyrics and haunting melody.

These lyrics specifically are so beautiful and hurtful at the same time. There all about self reflection and hope for our desire to be loved by the person we want. We often fear that we will not be enough for the person we care for, there is always that worry that someone else could give them better, give them more. Fish is asking this other person for a chance to show that even though he's made mistakes that he can prove to them just how much he cares.

2.) "I HANG UP ON THE CROSS FOR YOU. I'D GIVE IT ALL FOR YOU" ~ DESTROY MYSELF JUST FOR YOU

These lyrics come from the eighth track from JAMIE, "Destroy Myself Just For You".

This song is all about the feeling of giving your all to someone and to a relationship but it not being enough. It's about how we allow ourselves to suffer for what we think is love and something worth suffering for.

This lyric has a religious undertone to it, nodding at how in the Catholic faith it is believed that God had his son Jesus die on a cross to be able to save the sins of humanity in the afterlife. Fish is saying that he'd do whatever it takes for this other person, no matter the suffering because it would show them just how much he loves them.

3.) "AND THOUGH YOU DID ME BAD AND OFTEN MADE ME SAD I'M HERE FOR YOU" ~ I CAN'T LOVE YOU THIS MUCH

This is off of the tenth and final track off of the record, "I Can't Love You This Much".

This song is accepting that you can't let go of someone and Fish sings it in a way that feels like he is almost crying through the song, you can not only hear the pain in his voice but the sadness of the realization he has come to.

One time or another we've all had a relationship with a person, whether that be romantic, platonic, or even familial where the other person would often hurt us, through words or actions, but we can't seem to let go of them. For some reason there is this pull towards them that we can't seem to pinpoint but we just can't cut ties even though we know it's for the best to. This acceptance that we come to terms with of accepting less than what we deserve can be a very eye-opening and sad thing.

4.) "A THOUSAND MILES BEYOND BUT YOU'RE STILL IN CONTROL" ~ AND I'D GO A THOUSAND MILES

This lyric is from the fourth song on the album, "And i'd go a thousand miles".

This song is about the hold a person can have on us, even after we aren't with them anymore. In a relationship you become intertwined with another person, and when you breakup it can feel like part of you is gone and there is this loss of control. We miss the other person so much and care for them so deeply that we hold onto what we can of them.

In this lyric it's being said that no matter how far you go, or how long we're apart, you're always going to have this hold on me. We can often feel when a relationship is over and some time has passed that we are free and able to move on, this isn't always the case. Any reminder of this person's existence and what they meant, or still mean to us, can send us right back down a spiraling rabbit hole.

5.)"IS IT HEALTHY, TO LIKE LOVE THIS MUCH?" ~ JAMIE

This comes from the first track on the record of the same name, "Jamie".

This being the first song on the record, it sets the tone for the entire album. It shows us that this is an album about letting go while still trying to hold on, it's about love and loss, grief, pain; all the hard parts about loving someone you are no longer with.

This line actually is the last line on the song and comes from the outro. I found this so interesting because it is a question we often ask ourselves, because we can often feel overwhelmed by the amount of care we have for another person, it can be all consuming, which in turn doesn't always feel healthy.