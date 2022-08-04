You're Not Going To Want To Miss The Groove Cruise Debut Of These Amazing Artists

Many amazing DJs are playing 2022's Groove Cruise Cabo, but for these five artists, it will be their first time playing the festival (which means you absolutely have to be there).

Groove Cruise 2016 (photo by miguel lizarraga @veranmiky)

One of the world's only sea-born music festivals, Groove Cruise, recently announced that they will be taking to the high seas of Cabo this year in 2022.

Groove Cruise has historically booked a wide range of artists, from house music staples like Claude Von Stroke and Green Velvet to progressive stars like Nora En Pure and Kaskade.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

With this year's lineup officially announced, there is no better time to put together our list of the top 5 DJs and electronic music producers.

So let's dive in.

Photos From A Past Groove Cruise To Ignite Your FOMO Before We Get Started

Here is a gallery of some of the best moments we captured from Groove Cruise a couple of years back so that you can see what you're missing and get excited to go!

If you've never been or are yearning to go back, these images will help put into perspective how dope it will be to see the following five artists' debut on the deck.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

1 / 41

Here Are The DJs Who Are Making Their Groove Cruise Debut in 2022

Let's dive into the best artists, producers, and DJs who will be playing in groove Cruise Cabo this year. There are some massive names on here and some extreme levels of dance music talent, which means that they are simply not ones to miss out on the high seas.

Curious Who Else Is Playing Grove Cruise This Year? Check It Out Here

Said The Sky

Serving as a debut headliner, Colorado-based electronic music producer and musician Said The Sky will unlock fans' inner emotions with his unique blend of euphoric melodic electronic music.

With two full-length studio albums under his belt, Said The Sky's lasting effect on the electronic music community continues to remain evident with collaborations with ILLENIUM, Seven Lions, SLANDER, and many more.

Acraze

One of 2022's most buzzworthy dance music acts, Acraze, will make his Groove Cruise debut this October and undoubtedly rinse his iconic track 'Do It To It', which skyrocketed him to the limelight earlier this year. Currently commanding over 12 million monthly Spotify listeners, Acraze recently signed to Capitol Records alongside Thrive Music.

Blond:ish

Producer, label head, and activist Blond:ish will also be joining the Groove Cruise roster for the first time with her eclectic blend of underground music.

Learn How Blond:ish Became A Solo Act Here

In addition to her inspirational ethos on the dancefloor, Blond:ish launched the Bye Bye Plastic foundation in 2018 in an effort to reduce single-use plastic in party hubs around the world. Her notable releases and milestone performances have made her a household name in the house music space.

Joel Corry

London-based producer and TV personality Joel Corry has had quite an impressive career with 5x platinum UK records and 5x BRIT nominations. 2021 saw an impressive sold-out tour run in both the US and UK and a residency at Ibiza Rocks, where he'll be returning this summer for another 14-week run.

Speaker Honey

An up-and-coming act in the underground, Speaker Honey has quickly become a mau5trap favorite in the past few years.

Her intoxicating signature sound represents the next generation of dance music and promises to provide a unique addition to the Groove Cruise lineup.

Ship Wrek

Los Angeles duo Ship Wrek has rapidly entered the limelight in the realm of dance music. Their high-energy DJ sets and bubbly signature sound continues to expand their fanbase around the globe.

Providing lively energy abroad Groove Cruise, Ship Wrek's debut will not be one to miss!

What Is Groove Cruise?

Known as the world’s premier floating dance music festival, Groove Cruise has made a lasting impact in the dance music space since its inception in 2004. Produced by Whet Travel, Groove Cruise is the only independent music cruise to sail from both the East and West coasts of the United States.

The carefully crafted programming provides a unique experience for attendees which has grown into a devout fanbase throughout the past 18 years.

Running throughout the entire duration of the cruise, Groove Cruise features 24/7 electronic dance music with world-class production, exotic destination experiences as well as cruise amenities and artist-involved activities.



Fans can join in on the magic of Groove Cruise Cabo and purchase tickets now RIGHT HERE