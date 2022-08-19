At the rate we are going in 2022, we may get an album from about every mainstream artist we love. The arrival in the first quarter of the year of Kendrick Lamar, coupled with second-quarter releases from Drake and Beyonce, ensures that plenty of people will be back outside supporting musical tours.

Summer 2022 was dominated by various sounds, from the dance and house-infused music of Beyonce's "Renaissance" and Drake's "Sticky" to the slightly toxic sounds of artists like Brent Faiyaz and DVSN and the player-infused raps of Larry June and Jay Worthy.

NBA YoungBoy reemerged on the scene with his latest album, The Last Slimeto, French Montana evolved his sound, and Lupe Fiasco dropped Drill Music in Zion, further elevating his legend. Lloyd Banks's COTI 2 and Joey Bada$$ 2000 paid homage to NY's original sound and held the city's banner high.

Rap queen Kamaiyah dropped her newest project, Divine Timing, while Flo-Milli decided to come outside again after taking some time to herself. Glorilla burst on the scene with her groundbreaking single, FNF, and followed it up with Tomorrow.

Santana Fox, the daughter of late rap veteran Prodigy, offered her debut album, and QC signee Lakeyah revamped an early 2000 single alongside Latto.

In the third quarter of the year, rap is starting to show signs of life again. The only thing missing is this point are solid releases from established and aspiring indie rappers and singers. Here are a few artists and songs you should be listening to.

Here Are The Best Indie Rap Songs Of August 2022