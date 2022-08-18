Jeremy Olander’s 7 Favorite Plugins For Producing Progressive House

Jeremy Olander's latest single is a perfect example of a masterfully-produced progressive house. We interviewed Jeremy Olander to learn what VSTs, plugins, and softsynths he uses to make the melodic club music he does.

Jeremy Olander is a familiar face in melodic techno, progressive house, and club music. Racking up hundreds of thousands of plays and releasing music alongside Eric Pyrdz and more, he seems to have figured out the recipe for success in his productions.

And as the darker side of music production becomes increasingly popular, more producers wonder what plugins these top-level producers use to get the job done.

Well, we went straight to the source, so let's dive into the best plugins and VSTs that Jeremy Olander uses to create masterclass tracks like his latest single ‘Murphy,' which is out now on the artist's own label, Vivrant.

STREAM JEREMY OLANDER'S LATEST SINGLE ‘Murphy’

Jeremy Olander's latest single has everything up-and-coming producers should strive to achieve in their productions. It has energetic grooves, intentional minimalism, and synths that come alive with movement and expression.

Luckily for you, Jeremy Olander is about to break down the most important things you need to know. This makes it all the more important that you dive headfirst into his latest single, even listening to it a few times over, to understand the nuances of what the plugins are doing to achieve the polished result.

LOGIC ES1

This is my go-to synth for pretty much all sounds.

It’s straightforward to use. When I first started using Logic, I decided I wanted to master a couple of Logic's synths well, and this is the one I use the most.

SOUNDTOYS ECHOBOY

I think I use this for almost every synth sound I make. It can take a dry sound, make it super spacious and expansive, and add a nice echo, which is just how I like it. All of the plug-ins these guys make are right up my alley.

Snag This Plugin Here <<<

LOGIC SPACE DESIGNER

This is another case of me wanting to learn one of Logic's plug-ins through and through. It’s not the most incredible sounding reverb, but it’s versatile and easy to understand. It works great if you want to add short tails to drums and add very weird sounding reverbs to synths.

IZOTOPE OZONE

This one's almost like a cheat code in the world of plug-ins. I believe it’s supposed to be a mastering tool because it’s got built-in compressors, limiters, reverbs, and EQ.

Just put it on the master, do a few tweaks, and you’ve got a playable version of your track.

Snag This "Mastering" Suite Here <<<

U-HE DARK ZEBRA

I initially picked this up when my friend mentioned that Hans Zimmer loves the original Zebra synth so much that he made his version that’s got all the sounds he used in the Batman movies.

It’s pretty overwhelming to look at and to be honest, I haven’t mastered it yet, but there are some very cool cinematic presets that justify the price.

Snag This Plugin Here <<<

ROLAND SYSTEM 1

A software recreation of legendary Roland synthesizers. It's rich in sound. I’ve used this many times while making bass sounds, where I find it the most useful. I quite like the interface as well.

No gimmicks, and very straightforward.

NI BATTERY

I used an extremely simple drum sampler for the longest time (why to fix it if it ain’t broken, right?), but I decided to try something new a few years ago.

I’m sure it’s not the most advanced sampler out there, but boy, it changed my way of making drums. It’s so much easier making percussions, and the hi-hats sound much more alive and organic when you have more parameters to work with. It’s also enjoyable to throw in synth samples to mess around with.