Daft Punk Faces: Watch Daft Punk Perform Without Helmets In These Must-Watch Videos

Though the duo started in 1993, they weren't always the masked superstars we know today. Here are the best videos of Daft Punk without helmets.

Daft Punk's actual faces are a thing of legend in today's world, but that wasn't always the case. When Daft Punk formed in the early 1990s, Guy-Manuel de Homem-Christo and Thomas Bangalter actually performed more commonly without masks on.

It wasn't until six years later, in 1999, when the duo adopted their masks and assumed the identities of intergalactic arcane anomalies that we know today.

But still, so few images and videos of Daft Punk without their masks on are in circulation that the few out on the internet have an air of rarity.

Now the group is long retired and split, let's dive into the most rare videos of Darf Punk without their helmets.

Videos That Show Daft Punk's Faces

I had to dig a little deep to find these videos, and when I finally found them I was legit shocked I hadn't discovered them earlier. They are amazing and super interested to watch them perform (as well as to see how much the crowds attending shows have changed over the years)

Thomas Bangalter Live in Cinespace

Daft Punk at Even Further 1996

Why Did Daft Punk Cover Their Faces?

Even from the early stages of the duo's career, the guys knew they were on to something special, at least musically.

And where most artists flock to the limelight like moths to a flame, the Daft Punk boys did the exact opposite. They wanted nothing to do with stardom, fame, and the infamy that always comes with it.

Daft Punk wanted the music to speak for itself and for the audiences to not be distracted by human beings making the music.

“We’re not performers, we’re not models – it would not be enjoyable for humanity to see our features... But the robots are exciting to people,” de Homem-Christo said when speaking to Rolling Stone

And that quote along summarizes the idea so well.

A little known fact about the Daft Punk duo though, is that they didn't always don robot masks in their never-ending search for anonymity. Early iterations of the Daft Punk masks included black bags over their heads, halloween masks, and more before they finally settled in to their iconic robot helmet.

Did Daft Punk Ever Show Their Face?

Only the true industry veterans have stories to share about the men behind the Daft Punk masks, as the dup always took extra steps to separate themselves from public scrutiny.

So while the short answer might be that Daft Punk rarely ever showed their faces, both on stage and to the post-1999 public, the long answer reveals the truth behind the guys in the Daft Punk masks; one that only the industry veterans are privy to.