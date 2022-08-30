Free Techno Sample Packs: 5k+ Royalty Free Sounds and Loops To Download

Here is the best list of free techno sample packs and samples for you to find and use in your next techno production. Every sample and techno loop is royalty-free and easy to use in Ableton, FL Studio, and more.

Producing techno is one of the nuanced and complicated dance music genres.

A producer has a lot on their plate when approaching sample selection, sound design, and more it can be hard to stand out from the crowd of other producers while also making phenomenal music.

But one of the best ways to accomplish this is to have a wide swath of samples in your library to pull from when producing your music. A massive sample library allows you to pull influences and sounds from a broad sound palette.

But sample packs get expensive reasonably quickly, and not every paid sample pack is worth the money. So we compiled this guide to help you find the best places to download techno sample packs.

Digital Underglow – 350+ Free Samples

This hybrid collection of drum samples, loops, and effects was hand-crafted using a blend of analog synths, software synths, reverbs, drum machines, and acoustic drums. You'll get organic sounds with fused electronic noises, creating a mind-bending sonic palette ready to go for your productions.

Snag These Samples Here

About Noise – Free Techno Sample Pack

This package includes various organic, dark elements with powerful sounds, groovy loops, drum loops, percussions, stunning vocals, unique textures, top loops, and kick loops. All of the audio demos from the packs are included in this selection.

This music is perfect for Techno Music, Dark Techno, Deep Techno, Minimal Techno, Underground Techno, Cinematic, Atmospheric Tools, Dark Tech House, and more.

Snag These Samples Here

Techno Rave Sample Pack By Superjunk

The Techno Rave sounds are inspired by the true pioneers of the electronic scene, such as Drumcode, 1605 Music Therapy & Suara.

The samples included are easy to use and can be applied to tech house productions, techno cuts, or even minimal setups. The sounds are a mix of analog and digital gear, inspired by Roland 909 and 808 drums, Minimoog and TB303 synths, and more. They're perfect for your next hit!

Snag These Samples Here

Dynamic Phase Sound – 100 Free Techno Kicks

Get 103 free Techno kick drums, 100% royalty-free today for your productions.

This Techno sample pack includes the following:

-46 clean kick samples

-50 distorted kick samples

-50 kick samples with added effects

Snag These Samples Here

Samplephonics Free Collection

Samplephonics is an industry staple for sample packs overall. They host a range of genres, from electro to pop, techno, and even the more niche subgenres of techno, like ambient and dub-techno.

The best part is, that they offer quality samples and demos of all of their packs so that you can get a taste of what their premier purchases provide. Below is a collection of free samples from their website that you can use in your techno production.

Snag These Samples Here

SampleRadar: 503 FreeTechno Samples

The samples are separated into four construction kits, each containing drum, bass and synth loops, and bass multi-samples and single drum hits.

The samples are provided as 24-bit WAV files so they can be imported directly into your preferred DAW. You are free to use them in your music as you wish, but we ask that you do not redistribute them.

Snag These Samples Here

GhoSyndicate'se's Free Sample Packs

Ghost Syndicate is best known, at least in my own production experience, for making more modern and trendy samples and packs. And when it comes to a classic techno sound, I was surprised that their free downloads and techno drum loops were terrific. This royalty-free sample pack is a special treat for any producer looking to bolster their production arsenal, as it is filled with release-ready construction kits for you to pull stems from. Every artist would make this a necessity in their library.

Snag These Samples Here

Atmotech Vol.1 – Techno Sample Pack

This new collection of royalty-free loops and one-shot sounds contains 63 atmospheric loops and 71 synth loops at three different tempos and a creatively prepared drum section with 108 loops and 42 percussion/top loops.

This collection of 42 bass loops and evolving FX sounds will provide a solid foundation and add warm texture to your compositions. This collection is perfect for forward-thinking production and would be perfect for genres such as Dub Techno, Deep House, Future Garage, and Ambient.

Snag These Samples Here

Bluezone techno/minimal/house drum hits

The Bluezone Corporation provides 102 one-shot drums, including bass drums, claps, hi-hats, percussion, rides, and snares. All sound libraries and sample packs are available for instant download, making them perfect for music producers, DJs, and movie and video game sound designers worldwide.

Snag These Samples Here

SampleRadar: 441 free techno atmosphere samples

SampleRadar focuses on atmospheric loops this week to give your techno tracks more personality. The sounds of Detroit techno inspire these loops.

Snag These Samples Here

CARE PACKAGE FOR MUSICIANS

The producers over at this site compiled a massive list of royalty-free techno samples that you can use in Ableton, FL Studio, Logic Pro, or any other DAW you're using. This enormous sample pack is a love letting to music producers and is a distinctive way to add more presets, one-shots, and free techno sounds to your library.

Snag These Samples Here

Minimal Techno Revolution Vol. 5

If you want to sample the sounds of a modern, progressive techno record, try downloading this free Resonance Sound Sample Pack. The pack includes over 100MB of 24-bit WAV samples, including drums, melody loops, synth loops, and more.

Snag These Samples Here

5 Free Techno Sample Packs From Neon Sound

I love starting songs with drums. I begin with the kick and then add the open-hats and hi hats. Mixing it all, I already have a dynamic pattern. The pack I use to do this is the "Techno Starter Pack," which contains drums and MIDI for the drums. This pack was built in a traditional Techno style with a TR-909 + our secret recipe for impactful drums.

Snag These Samples Here

MyLoops.net's ultimate techno bundle

They've created a free Techno sample pack with five construction kits, a wide variety of loops, one-shots, sound effects, and drum loops in .WAV format. You'll also find MIDI files for all the synths used. They have created one of the best free techno sample packs with various sounds that will fit perfectly into your new techno tune.

Snag These Samples Here