KRK's G4 3-way studio monitors offer maximum sound without breaking the bank. We deep dive into these speakers to learn if they are the right ones for your studio.

KRK Rokits have become a music production and audio engineering household name. These studio monitors offer a flat frequency response, and their approachable price makes them an obvious choice for producers looking to invest in top-grade gear.

We got our hands on the KRK ROKIT 10-3 G4s in hopes of answering the age-old question of which studio monitor is the absolute perfect 'budget studio monitor.'

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Sure, coming in at just under $1k for a pair, there certainly are more affordable monitors out there than the KRK Rokit G4 series. But after having these in the studio for a time now, I can say that the 10-3 model is a lifelong investment best made sooner rather than later. And while there is a ton of technical knowledge there that can break down the book-wormish qualities of these speakers, most of you only care about how these monitors will sound in your studio.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

So let's dive in and get the questions you actually care about answered.

Snag a pair of these today on Sweetwater right here <<<

How Do The Rokit 103-G4 Speakers Sound?

Out of the box, these speakers' response is as flat as possible. Earlier iterations of the KRK speakers often gave a gentle boost to the low frequencies. But this has been removed in place of a custom EQ functionality alongside a KRK Audio Tools app on your phone to calibrate them to your studio room.

Once tuned, these speakers sound simply phenomenal!

The frequency response on these monitors is much more comprehensive than most speakers, meaning you can hear what is happening in the low end without needing a subwoofer.

Moreover, the mid-range clarity is second to none, and the 10-3s offer a silky smooth mix without any harshnesses that I typically hear in other mid-field monitors. These soft sonics means you can work for longer and get better results without the risk of ear fatigue.

KRK's typical bread and butter speakers are often budget monitors and usually feel like it (which isn't necessarily bad). But these monitors are a solidified upgrade that looks, feels, and sounds like a step into the professional realm of studio monitors. They sound good right from the jump, which is essential when you've moved into the professional world of audio production.

Is Your Bedroom Studio Cramping your Style? Read Our Guide On Studio Design

Features of the Rokit PR 103-G4s

The entire line on Rokit G4s come stacked with powerful features.

Many powerful features are new with this generation of monitors. So let's dive into some unique redesign qualities, characteristics, and more that help you achieve maximum sound qualities from these budget speakers.

Sure, there may be even more features tucked away in these powerhouse monitors. However, these next ones will immediately affect the sound quality in your room precisely.

Kevlar Drivers

The Rokit's tweeter and woofer are both made of high-quality Kevlar, creating a far more relaxed and less fatiguing monitoring experience while allowing for maximal clarity. The rigid kevlar drivers also ensure that the sound coming from the speakers experiences little to no sound distortion.

DSP Room Correction Technology

As mentioned above, the room correction technology helps you get the best quality out of these speakers. You will certainly want to rely on this onboard feature, as the speakers are flat out of the box. The unassuming control panel tucked away on the rear face of the monitors allows for complete control and adjustments of the EQ curves for the monitors. Using it alongside software such as Sonarworks provides some of the best room-correction functionality one can hope for at this price point.

Onboard Limiter

The built-in brick wall limiter on these midfield monitors allows you to push the output signal without the risk of distortion or to affect the mix's dynamics. The result is a loud, dynamic, and balanced mix you are proud to show your friends and clients.

High-Frequency Waveguides

Many other speakers at this price point's waveguides are single-faceted, meaning the sweet spots on the monitors are narrow and limited. This simply does not work for most producers relying on such monitors, who often produce music in smaller, unideal rooms.

But the bowl-shaped waveguides on the KRK Rokit 10-3s offer comprehensive imaging and broad sweet spots that are ideal for imperfect studio rooms.

This benefit is made even more potent through the monitors' front-firing ports that create excellent low-end that you can feel (and hear). Overall, this makes speaker placement an absolute breeze.

Check Out How One Artist Used These Speakers On Grammy-Nominated Records

Here's A Breakdown Of The Specs Of The KRK RP 103's

They weigh 35 lbs. a pop

They are 12.95'' wide

They are 14.6" deep

They run off a standard XLR-1/4" combo input

They output up to 300W Class D Power

They feature a Kevlar Cone Driver with a rubber bumper surrounding the driver.

They have a tri-amped power configuration

They have a 1" tweeter

Their frequency response is 26Hz-40kHz

They have a 10" driver

They can be cranked up to 112 dB (not that you would ever go that loud, would you?!)

Are These Studio Monitors Right For Me?

I've had the opportunity to review and test many nearfield and midfield monitors. I can confidently say these things are the best option for the price point. That being said, I understand that these may not be for everyone.

Because unless you are willing to spend thousands on top-tier monitors and invest thoroughly in your studio room, no monitors allow for more calibration and customization than these.

And sure, these monitors may be on the pricier side of what constitutes a budget monitor. These monitors are ideal for producers of all skill ranges, meaning they may be the only monitors you buy for your studio your entire career. The biggest hesitation I had when I was starting was whether I should invest a little into my monitors or if I should invest a lot. But since KRK brought this new line of studio monitors to market, this question is a non-issue.

My final verdict is that these monitors allow you to do both, getting professional-quality mixdowns at an affordable price.

Snag a pair of these today on Sweetwater right here <<<