Lyrics To The Midnight's 'Brooklyn.Friday.Love.' And The Story That Put Words To Music

The Midnight explains the meaning and context behind the lyrics 'Brooklyn.Friday.Love.' the fourth single off of their album, so that you can learn how the lyrics came together and the city that made it all happen.

On the horizon is The Midnight's Heroes album, and the singles and updates continue to pour in about their tour, the album, and artistic productions.

So much goes into releasing an album that, too often, we forget to take time for the deeper meaning behind the songs and stories of the album itself. This goes just as much for the artists themselves as it does for their fans

Album Announcement: The Midnight Announce Heroes

But we will flip the script and slow things down for their latest release, the fourth single titled 'Brooklyn. Friday. Love.' that is the fourth single off their album.

We had a chance to sit down with Tyler of The Midnight and asked him the simple question...

'Share with us the story being the lyrics of this song.'

Tyler spoke at length about his New York experience, love, familiar places, and the other little moments in life that came together to write the lyrics that turned into 'Brooklyn. Friday. Love.'

Stream “Brooklyn. Friday. Love” Now

If you haven't yet, take a few listens to the song itself.

Really take in the song and read the accompanying lyrics as you do. It will make the following story behind the lyrics that much more impactful (I promise)

“Brooklyn. Friday. Love.” Lyrics By The Midnight

Verse 1:

Day-trader in a tie-dyed jumpsuit

And a gutter punk kid with a neck tattoo Hooking up at the unisex bathroom

It was Brooklyn

It was Friday

It was love

Across the bar sat the hip-hop purist

Arguing with the jazz obscurists

And in the corner were the terrified tourists Brooklyn. Friday. Love.

Angel choirs on the corner all night

Sing Johnny Cash and Jackson 5

Little heaven you can stumble into

We got your invite tonight

Chorus:

Don’t try to fight it

Oh, it’s just Brooklyn on a Friday

Don’t try to fight it

Oh, it’s just Brooklyn on a Friday

Verse 2:

They come from Mississippi and La La Land New wave hippies and the pop goth glam It’s just ‘cause parents don’t understand It was Brooklyn

It was Friday

It was love

From this roof you can see the stars

We are the left bank dreamers

And the avant garde

I’ll sing my borrowed song on your borrowed guitar It was Brooklyn

It was Friday

It was love

Angel choirs on the midnight G train

Some Beastie Boys and Kurt Cobain

Revolution you can learn to dance to

With a friendly face on the way

Chorus:

Don’t try to fight it

Oh, it’s just Brooklyn on a Friday Don’t try to fight it

Oh, it’s just Brooklyn on a Friday

Bridge:

Bushwick Avenue

Bedford Avenue

Franklin Avenue

I’m on my way

Where are you

Don’t try to fight it

Final Chorus:

Oh, it’s just Brooklyn on a Friday, Don’t try to fight it Oh, it’s just Brooklyn on a Friday, Don’t try to fight it Oh, it’s just Brooklyn on a FridayDon’t try to fight it Oh, it’s just Brooklyn on a Friday It’s just Brooklyn on a Friday It’s just Brooklyn on a Friday Bushwick Avenue It’s just Brooklyn on a Friday Bedford Avenue It’s just Brooklyn on a Friday Franklin Avenue It’s just Brooklyn on a Friday I’m on my way It’s just Brooklyn on a Friday

The Story Behind “Brooklyn. Friday. Love.” Lyrics

A train carries you over Brooklyn

We had a chance to sit down with Tyler of The Midnight and gave him an open forum to discuss the story, meaning, and context behind the lyrics of the song 'Brooklyn. Friday. Love.'

A song whose surface paints the picture of an ordinary evening in the boroughs becomes heavy through narrative as the artist takes his chance to show how variable a single night can be to different people.

It puts things into perspective and makes you wonder about the hundreds of narratives in every passing person you see. But I will let Tyler take it away. This single anecdotal quote was pulled from our chat with Tyler.

