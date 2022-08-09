With campsites and campers alike left pitted after a heavy bout of rain at Splendour In The Grass 2022, other ticket holders were subject to lengthy queues and buzz-killing transport delays amid festivities.

How Attendees Handled The Rain At Splendour In The Grass

Still, with all hiccups aside, the vibe was not completely ruined, and the show continued, picking up with some epic acts we saw dominating the stage on Saturday afternoon.

Here's a rundown of our favorite performances from the day...

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

The Top Acts Of The Festival

Blasts from the past and newer artists alike saved the vibe as the Saturday music schedule commenced, swinging everybody back into higher spirits. Here are our favorites from the day...

Oliver Tree

Eccentricity, comedy, and hip-hop all rolled into one trippy performance, with python-Esque transitions between tracks. Tree stole the crowd when he emerged on stage at the amphitheater a hipster caricature, sporting a neon ski jacket and a long blonde mullet wig.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

With just the right balance of stage presence, Tree stole the crowd with his best-known hits and brought about a massive sing-song in unison when all belted "life goes on and on and on."

Glass Animals

Hypnotic, pop-y bliss. In tune with the return of indie sleaze, the Glass Animals took to the stage head to toe in OG throwback indie threads and indeed donned their performance, securing growing numbers in the crowd as people filled out across the hills.

Their significant hits went down swimmingly, with new tracks from "Dreamland" sun-drenching the masses, even amid the brown battlefields.

Love Glass Animals? Then I Promise You'll Dig These Artists Too

Violent Soho

The exact grunge masterpiece we can expect from these guys. It was hard not to headbang when VS got going, with growling basslines and heavy drumming kicking off mosh pits left, right, and center.

Though there were clear bittersweet undertones to their performance, given it was their last gig before they pressed pause on the band, "Covered In Chrome" still left a lingering impression on fans as they closed the set. Hell yeah.

The Strokes

Returning headline act - and with good reason.

Jam-packed with all of the golden oldies we've heard and loved before, their alternative/indie sound still resonates, as proven when Julian Casablancas serenaded all with his beautifully gritty notes when closing the party on Saturday night. "Is This It" may have been released in the early noughties, but it's clear now that the album has surpassed time.