Lyrics To "Happiness" By The 1975: A Deep Dive Into The Meaning Behind The Words

The 1975 just dropped their latest single "Happiness" and that's exactly what you'll feel listening to it, so here's a breakdown of the lyrics!

On August 3rd, The 1975 released their second single, "Happiness," from their upcoming album Being Funny in a Foreign Language, which comes out October 14th, 2022.

The band released "Part Of The Band" earlier in July and received many mixed reviews, but fans and critics highly anticipated the fifth album from the group.

In "Happiness," frontman Matt Healy sings about the joys he feels in a relationship and the lengths he'd go to for the other person. The lyrics and beat of the song perfectly encapsulate the feeling of being excited about a person and your relationship/future with them. Now without further do, let's get into the lyrics!

Lyrics To The 1975's "Happiness"

Intro

Confidence is comical

An' I'm, an' I'm happy

That's what I like

I'm happiest when I'm doing something that I know is good

That's happiness for me

I'm happiest when I'm doing something that I know is good

That's happiness for me

Verse 1

She showed me what love is

I'm actin' like I know myself

Oh, in case you didn't notice

Oh, oh, I would go blind just to see you

I'd go too far just to have you near

In my soul, I've got this feeling, I

Didn't know until I seen ya

Break

My, my, my, oh, my, my, my

You mind my mind, you mind my mind

Oh, my, my, my, you mind my mind

Oh, my, my, my

She's insatiable is what she is

Verse 2

Her body's like a modern art

Take it out in front of me

I've gotta stop messin' it up because I'm

Feelin' like I'm messin' it up

Because I'm callin' out your name and God help me

'Cause oh, I'm never gonna love again, hey

I'm never gonna love again, hey, oh

Chorus

Show me your love

Why don't you grow up and see?

Show me your love

Why don't you grow up and see?

Show me your love

Why don't you grow up and see?

Show me your love

Why don't you?

Post-Chorus

You met me at the right time

Met me at the right time, oh

Show me your love, why don't you?

Oh, oh, oh, oh

Bridge

Confidence is comical

An' I'm, an' I'm happy

That's what I like

I'm happiest when I'm doing something that I know is good

That's happiness for me

Verse 3

She showed me what love is (showed me what love is)

Now I'm actin' like I know myself (actin' like I know myself)

Oh, in case you didn't notice (ooh-ooh)

Oh, oh, oh, I'm never gonna love again, hey

I'm never gonna love again, hey, oh

Chorus

Show me your love

Why don't you grow up and see?

Show me your love

Why don't you grow up and see?

Show me your love

Why don't you grow up and see?

Show me your love

Why don't you?

Analysis of The 1975's "Happiness"

Verse 1 Breakdown

In the song's first verse, Healy tells us how much this person has changed his life, and he talks about all the things he'd do just to have them stay in it, the sacrifices he'd make. He uses the lines.

"I would go blind just to see you" "I'd go far just to have you near".

Whenever you ask a married or engaged couple how they knew the person they are with was "the one," they always say they just had this feeling that they got, something they've never felt before with anyone else. Healy also uses this line in the first verse, saying.

"In my soul, I've got this feeling, I didn't know until I seen ya".

He's telling us that this person is different and willing to make an effort to be the right one for them.

Break Breakdown

Although there isn't much to break down here, I still think it's worth analyzing. How the repetitive, minimal lyrics are sung is reminiscent of how your brain works when you're in love. It's almost like you can't comprehend thoughts because you are so in awe of this person.

Verse 2 Breakdown

The second verse starts with the lyrics.

"Her body is like a modern art".

We see this continuation of how highly Healy thinks of his partner, comparing her to something so beautiful and intriguing to admire and look at.

In this verse, we also see how in a relationship, when we feel things are going so well, we almost second guess ourselves or try self-sabotage.

The last line of the verse is

"I'm never gonna love again".

When you are happy with another person, you feel it's impossible to have this feeling and emotion for anyone else. Being in love is scary, and the thought of losing that is terrifying and can send us into a spiral of our own thoughts, which isn't very healthy.

Chorus Breakdown

In the chorus, Healy is asking his partner to show him their love, he's asking for them to see this relationship in the same light that he does. He wants them to see how much it means to him.

Post-Chorus

What I find so interesting about the post-chorus is, is the phrasing of the line

"You met me at the right time".

Often when people in relationships talk about meeting, they say "we met at the right time," with emphasis on the "we," or they say "I met them at the right time," with emphasis on the "I." Here, Healy is emphasizing that he is in the right spot in his life now and that his partner met him in a place where he could be in this relationship and be the person they need him to be.

Verse 3 Breakdown

In the third verse, Healy sings about how he feels like a different person ever since his partner has shown him their love.

The lyric

"Now I'm actin like I know myself"

can have a double meaning. In one sense, it can refer to Healy acting like he knows who he is now since this person has come into his life. On the other hand, it could be him almost joking with himself, saying how now he's acting like he knows what love is and what it's about.

The verse does end with him saying for another time that he'll never love again. This is just further showing the listener that this person is it for him; regardless of whether they stay together, he will never find a love like the one he has for them.

Stream The 1975's "Happiness" and "Happiness (Dance Floor Edit) Down Below!