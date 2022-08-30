The Buddha Board Review: The Perfect Way To End Stress And Elevate Creativity
With today's nonstop flow of stress, it's nice to find something to do that will relax you and inspire your creativity. Too often, we stare into our digital devices or endlessly scroll Netflix options only to achieve the equivalent of putting your brain in the microwave.
No salvation, just a dull state of preoccupation that usually only compounds your worries. A better way to put it, nothing ventured, nothing gained.
What Is The Buddha Board?
Going analog could be the answer to your problems. The Buddha Board is a simple concept that will satisfy your nerves and teach you a few things about the benefits of sitting still. There are a variety of sizes, from the original to the medium-sized Enso and the travel-friendly Mini version.
They each come with a brush that you simply dip into water and apply to the surface, and voila, you are now painting.
Using The Buddha Board
The brush takes a little practice, and you will be hooked once you get the hang of it. After a few minutes, the water begins to evaporate, your creation drifts away into nothingness, and you begin again, young grasshopper. One can even achieve a sort of flow state as your painting fades away and you create new strokes over it to evolve the idea or simply keep it present.
Where things really get fun is pairing it with something like a Victrola Revolution Go and putting on some relaxing music to create a soundtrack for your brush strokes. We love throwing on some Brian Eno, Tangerine Dream, Nils Frahm, or anything in that genre and just moving the brush with the music.
You might not create any masterworks, but this is not about the end creation; it's about the process. The idea is that nothing is permanent, everything is evolving, and you are part of that process. How easy is that? You don't have to read any ancient Chinese philosophy, you just need to throw on some ambient music and let your mind become the brush.
Recommended Activities With The The Buddha Board
Feel relaxed yet? For inspiration, we have pulled together some music titles and books that might be of interest if you dig this little analog exercise.
Books
On The Road - Jack Kerouac
Dharma Bums - Jack Kerouac
The Tao of Pooh - Benjamin Hoff
Zen And The Art of Motorcycle Maintenance - Robert M. Pirsig
Music
Music For Airports - Brian Eno
Stratosfear - Tangerine Dream
Sleep - By Max Richter
All Melody - Nils Frahm