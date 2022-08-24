Vocalise 3 By Heavyocity Review: An Emotionally-Atmospheric Library For Kontakt

Vocalise 3 is a new virtual instrument library for the Native Instruments Kontakt plugin. Here is our review of this powerfully customizable plugin you need to add to your production toolbox.

Heavyocity

Heavyocity continues to produce high-quality instruments with the release of Vocalise 3. This latest installment in the Vocalise line is even more flexible and valuable than its predecessors.

The library also features several new and improved features, including:

A brand new user interface that is sleek, modern, and easy to use

An expanded range of melodic phrases and vowels

An improved sound quality that captures the nuances of the human voice

With these new features, Vocalise 3 is the complete vocal library available for Kontakt. On top of everything else, Vocalise 3 has a wide range of rhythmic pedals and intervals, along with whispers and stacked combinations. Vocalise 3 is a small but powerful vocal tool that can be used in many different ways.

If you're looking for creepy, ethereal vocals to take center stage in your ambient tracks, or you need to be able to tweak background whispers or phrases to use in your latest progressive house or organic house production, Vocalise 3 is flexible enough to be used in literally any genre you are working. And after experimenting with the sound design on this virtual instrument, I found that the best results always came from stacking capabilities of phrases, the whisper function, and the rhythmic pedals to create a unique vocal.

The Gravity engine is very versatile and can be used to create pulses, soundscapes, and drones from any content. If you want to add ethereal vocals to your tracks that will make them more beautiful and haunting, Vocalise 3 is a great place to look!

Whom is Vocalise 3 Designed For?

Vocalise 3 is a powerful creative tool for any producer, regardless of the genre that they are producing.

As a professional dance music producer, I instantly fired this thing up. I began scrolling through ambient, cascading vocal lines that would be perfect for some chilled-out melodic house or some anthemic progressive tracks. The blissful euphoria and somber melancholia these patches inspire are second to none. And that's just in the base patches! Using the intricate sequencing, panning, and modulation parameters baked into the engine allows you to turn a straightforward melodic vocal rift into some next-gen sounding vocal instrument for cutting-edge productions that are sure to pop on the dancefloor and stream platforms.

The next obvious choice would be cinematic music. The ambient and often unclearly-defined vocal lines in Vocalise 3's bank of presets are perfect for producing background music and sync library music.

Why Should You Get Vocalise 3?

I mean to offer the phrase "unclearly-defined" in the above section as a compliment.

Why?

Because the vast majority of vocal samples and plugins that Vocalise 3 is competing with offer crystal clear vocals that you can spot in a crowd instantly. This means you often drop hundreds of dollars to get your hands on a vocal library that sounds like all the others out there. But, the modulation and personalization that the Vocalise 3 offers mean you can easily use the same sounds as another producer and arrive at entirely different results in your productions.

That alone is enough to recommend this plugin to any producer, regardless of the genre they are making.

Specs and Requirements of the Vocalise 3

Vocalise 3 is compatible with Kontakt Player (free) or Kontakt 6.7.1. It includes 7GB of content, which downloads as 4.38GB. Vocalise 3 contains a variety of presets across five categories: Melodic Phrases, Intervals, Rhythmic Pedals, Scapes and Drones, and Vowels.

Final Thoughts On Vocalise 3

The library is packed with emotive, hypnotic, and sensual vocal performances, catchy one-shots, and riffs meticulously processed to fit right into your productions (even the tempo-synced melodic phrases). Two outstanding vocalists, Carla and Kristin, recorded the vocals at Heavyocity's studio in New York. Unfortunately, we don't know the last names of the singers, or else we would reach out to thank them personally!

This is an experience that anyone looking for a new vocal instrument should not miss. The library that comes with it is usable. The virtual vocal device uses the unrivaled Gravity engine, which offers sound design creativity that is unfound in any other Kontakt engine.

Heavyocity's Vocalise 3 is elegantly divine and brilliantly crafted.

