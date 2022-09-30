Best Free Guitar Plugins: Every Six-Stringed VST You Should Know About In 2022

Here are the best free guitar plugins you can download and access the timeless sounds of acoustic guitars, nylon guitars, and even electric guitars. No need to learn to play guitar when you can use these VSTs right now

Barbora Mrazkova

The guitar is one of the oldest stringed instruments known to humanity. And as such, we are naturally drawn to its timbres and tones. But not every music producer can be a mastermind on the six-string, which can be frustrating when you want to tap into its timeless tonality to use in your productions.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

So what options are there? Well, the majority of guitar VSTs and Kontakt Libraries out there can cost a fortune and usually only offer you a single style of guitar which can be frustrating for us music producers.

To save you time and headaches, we dug deep across the internet to find the best free alternatives for you to use in your productions. There is a unique free electric guitar, an excellent sampled guitar, and even a super impactful free electric guitar VST. If you're looking for a free guitar tone of any kind, we did you a favor and found it.

But First, Do Need Free Stuff? We Got You Covered:

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Vinyl Guitar

The vinyl guitar was designed to create a realistic Lo-Fi and Trap-friendly guitar sound. To achieve this, they sampled it twice: Once to record the actual guitar and then resampled it on a real vinyl record player to make it sound more LoFi and realistic. The result is a free plugin that has all the tonality and depth of a classic guitar tone with the nuance and texture of a gritty vinyl player.

I have found even better results by running this VST plugin through Guitar Rig 5, adding another level of gritty distortion and delay to the signal. It certainly encourages experimentation, which is half the battle.

Snag This Guitar Here

Ample Guitar M Lite II

Ample Guitar M Lite II is a free acoustic guitar simulation, or virtual instrument, software with a very realistic feel, even when compared to more expensive pieces of software. I love using this on any number of guitar tracks in my productions. After running it through a plugin, the Valhalla Supermassive, it even sounds great as an FX guitar. It might not be the best guitar on this list, but it does a great job of sounding like a real guitar.

This guitar sounds great with or without effects. You can also double the guitar sound by pressing a button, making the sound fuller by mimicking that classic Fleetwood Mac guitar tone that we simply can't get enough of.

Snag This Guitar Here

Lethality

Iridium Iris' Lethality is a tremendous free VST electric guitar with many different playing options. It has most of the critical articulations and effect modes you need to get a good sample, especially for alternative and rock genres.

The plugin is versatile and sounds realistic, from chords to pitch bends, and harmonics, to strumming control with manual automation. Plus, the guitar's tone can be adjusted by many different knobs on the interface, such as gain, distortion, and fuzz control knobs. This guitar is a VST replication of some heavily distorted guitars. If you're a fan of the sound of guitar distortion, this distorted electric guitar will surely be at the top of your list. And the fact that it is available for free is even more incredible!

Snag This Guitar Here

Classic.GTR Lite

This sound is very similar to the Playstation games from the early 2000s. It's nostalgic for me, but it also sounds like something that would be perfect for a video game. This plugin is a free lite version of the premium model, which allows for more customization and playability features. Free works for us too!

This plugin's primary focus is simplicity; You can scroll through the seven different presets or create your sound, and all tone shaping options are reduced to modulation settings, an amp envelope, and High- and Low-pass filters. This result is a unique guitar pick sound that adds an excellent layer of detail to your productions.

Snag This Guitar Here

Spitfire LABS Guitars

I use the LABS collection by Spitfire a lot in my posts because the instruments sound great, and it's fantastic that they are free.

These are recordings of an electric guitar, a lap steel guitar, a peel guitar, a mandolin, and even a charango that professional players sampled. They probably have some of the most realistic guitars sounds that you can get, even when compared to paid plugins.

The entire line of their free offerings makes Spitfire LABS a powerhouse player in the production world, all without the majority of its users spending a dime (although their premium stuff is incredible too). If you're looking to add any guitar sound to your studio, this sure is sure to be one of the best plugins on this list for your needs.

Snag This Guitar Here

Suburban Guitarist

The Suburban Guitarist VST is an electric guitar with unique lead and rhythm guitar modes. By incorporating different techniques, such as bends, slides, whammy bar actions, palm-muted notes, and harmonics, the instrument can create a more realistic sound. The humanization control also helps to make the sound more realistic by simulating the sync differences between the guitarists' fretting and picking hands.

This acoustic guitar plugin is great but comes with pros and cons. The pros are that it's a classic-sounding guitar tone without many frills, bells, or whistles. This also can be seen as a con, as it allows for little flexibility outside of the core sound that is its forte. If you're looking for a tremendous sampled guitar song, this one will be awesome for you.

Snag This Guitar Here

Guitar Harmonics Essential

This plugin produces similar to those guitar harmonics, giving it a more angelic or harp-like vibe. I find the plugin to be excellent sounding on its own, and I see it as a tool that you could be used to produce music for games or videos. This is a perfect option if you're making more ambient and soundscape-style music breathwork or sync placements. All you need to do is throw a bit of lush, tasty reverb on this and you're completely set. It is fun to play with after a bit of tweaking is done, that is.

Guitar Harmonics Essential is a plugin for Steinberg's HALion sampler, but it is compatible with any DAW.

Snag This Guitar Here

DSK Dynamic Guitars

The three virtual instruments offered by DSK Dynamic Guitars - Acoustic, Steel, and Nylon guitars - all provide excellent sound quality and realistic, dynamic responses. The control panel features several adjustment knobs, allowing users to customize the sound of the guitars to their liking.

This guitar is a free Swiss Army knife of guitar models. So if you're looking for a realistic acoustic guitar sound, this option is well worth the space on your hard drive.

So check it out!

Snag This Guitar Here