Dayglow's "Can I Call You Tonight?" Lyric Breakdown and Analysis

This glowy indie ditty is addictively pretty, but it's more than its bouncy beat. In "Can I Call You Tonight?" down-to-earth star Dayglow tells a surprisingly-tortured tale filled with uncertainty and indecision.

Pooneh Ghana

Bright horizons, windowless driving, contented laughter, and Dayglow's "Can I Call You Tonight?" are the four elements essential to any successful summer. And yet, this tune features more conflict than its breezy guitar riffs might indicate.

Indie artist Dayglow (a.k.a. Sloan Struble) is the maker of summer staple "Can I Call You Tonight?" The hit, which can be found on his 2019 album Fuzzybrain, has amassed several awards. On US Alternative and Triple A radio, "Can I Call You Tonight?" hit number 2. It also went platinum by the Recording Industry Association of America's standards.

In "Can I Call You Tonight?," Dayglow deliberates about whether he should or shouldn't make a call to someone he cares about. Details like the power being out and the batteries draining add to the speaker's anguish throughout the song. While you might not have paid much mind to the lyrics the first time you listened (or the first few hundred times), it's not too late. So let's get into it!

Lyrics to Dayglow's "Can I Call You Tonight?"

Verse 1

I feel close

Well, maybe I'm not, heaven knows

It's a spotlight stuck on the ceiling

Why are these the things that I'm feeling?

There's so much time

For me to speak up, but I keep quiet

I'll complicate the most of the mantra

The power's out and I can't turn the fan on

Chorus

So can I call you tonight?

I'm trying to make up my mind

Just how I feel

Could you tell me what's real?

I hear your voice on the phone

Now I'm no longer alone

Just how I feel

Could you tell me what's real anymore?

'Cause I wouldn't know

Verse 2

Voice so low

Sneaking around, so it goes

I always try my best to listen

Picking up things that I can fidget

Circle speed

Pacing around, watching my feet

Batteries drain, I get the memo

"I think that I might have to let you go"

Chorus

So can I call you tonight?

I'm trying to make up my mind

Just how I feel

Could you tell me what's real?

I hear your voice on the phone

Now I'm no longer alone

Just how I feel

Could you tell me what's real anymore?

'Cause I wouldn't know

Bridge

(We're sorry; you have reached a number that has been disconnected or is no longer in service)

(If you feel you have reached this recording in error please check the number and try your call again)

Don't go, don't go so easy

Don't go, don't go and leave me

Don't go, don't go so easy

Don't go, don't go and leave me

Don't go, don't go so easy

Don't go, don't go and leave me

Don't go, don't go so easy

Don't go, go

Chorus

So can I call you tonight?

I'm trying to make up my mind

Just how I feel

Could you tell me what's real?

I hear your voice on the phone

Now I'm no longer alone

Just how I feel

Could you tell me what's real anymore?

'Cause I wouldn't know

Analysis of Dayglow's "Can I Call You Tonight?"

Verse 1 Breakdown

Dayglow starts strong in the first verse, claiming he "feels close," then immediately contradicts himself. This uncertainty continues as the speaker questions his feelings and reflects upon his willful silence. Dayglow's indecision and, perhaps, lack of confidence becomes immediately clear.

What's less obvious is the meaning of other images.

It's a spotlight stuck on the ceiling

What's the "it's" here? Heaven? Or the thing Dayglow thinks he's close to?

I'll complicate the most of the mantra



A mantra is a sort of religious chant or a repeated phrase. Yet what mantra is Dayglow referring to? His choruses, perhaps? Or perhaps the universal mantra in relationships is "I love you"? Regardless of their exact meaning, the verbs "stuck" and "complicate" add tension to the scene.

Even more agitating is the presence of a power outage and an inability to turn the fan on. So, Dayglow lacks confidence, has a tough time making decisions, and can't even get his appliances to work. Tough sitch.

Chorus 1 Breakdown

In the choruses of "Can I Call You Tonight?," Dayglow grapples with the state of a relationship. He opens with a simple question:

So can I call you tonight?

It's not uncommon to feel anxiety and uncertainty in relationships. A byproduct of this, especially in the digital age, is that it's tough to know when to reach out. Dayglow struggles with this in this song.

The speaker's insecure and indecisive traits continue to permeate this section. Twice, Dayglow asks to be told what's "real." The presence of another person on the end of the line comforts him, but he wants to know whether his relationship with the other person is in good standing.

Verse 2 Breakdown

Dayglow continues to characterize himself as a quiet, secretive, reserved person:

Voice so low Sneaking around, so it goes

The ending statement of "so it goes" indicates the speaker is at least moderately ambivalent. He certainly cares about the person with whom he wants to call, but he seems to lack willpower and courage.

The line "circle speed" might refer to a rotating fan, indicating that the power has returned. This might be a good moment to mention that electricity is a metaphor for Dayglow's relationship in this song—when the power's out, there's no hope. When the power's back on, it seems like the relationship might be salvageable.

With this in mind, it's not great news for the speaker when

Batteries drain, I get the memo

Chorus 2 Breakdown

Chorus 2 is much like the first. Exactly like the first, actually. Perhaps the repetition of the same chorus indicates that Dayglow's relationship troubles drag on and on, cyclically repeating their highs and lows.

Bridge Breakdown

At the beginning of the bridge, a recording states

(We're sorry; you have reached a number that has been disconnected or is no longer in service)



Indicating that Dayglow's significant other is no longer in contact with him on both a metaphorical and literal level. This prompts the repetition of "don't go" over and over. Dayglow is pretty broken up about the split.

Final Chorus Breakdown

Given the bridge's depiction of a dramatic break, the repetition of Dayglow's title question is pretty painful. Even though his call recipient does not want to speak with him, he still wants to talk. It hasn't quite sunk in that this person has left him.

It's a bit ironic that the lyrics to this song are so tragic when the tune is so upbeat. Perhaps this shows that splits don't have to be as sad and gutting as the media so often portrays them to be; sometimes, people just don't return the call. But you keep calling because, hey, you never know—sometimes they do.