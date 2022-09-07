Free Trance Samples: Thousands Of Percussions, Loops, and FX Sounds For Your Uplifting Productions

Here are thousands of free trance samples and sounds. Every sample pack, loop, and synth shot available to download is royalty-free, so start using these trance loops in your productions and achieve a powerfully-uplifting sound in your next track.

Paul Van Dyk, the living legend of trance music

When you're producing 138bpm trance, the sample selection and sound palette are much different than when you're producing other genres. You need tight and powerful kick drums, fast-paced drum loops, and FX hits that are larger than life.

That is precisely what you are about to get in this ultimate collection of free trance samples. We've used every sample on this list in one of our professionally-produced records and can swear by their effectiveness. So this collection will have something for you whether you're making progressive trance, Psytrance, uplifting trance, or any other trance music subgenres.

So let's dive in...

SampleRadar: 293 free trance samples

Let's explore the world of trance which was born in the 1990s and has been a popular genre in clubs. Tap into the same synth sounds that are used in hip-hop are also being used in Calvin Harris's number 1 hit, I'm Not Alone, and other top hits that defined an entire generation of trance music.

ZEFORA ETHEREAL VOICES FREEBIE

A range of free vocal samples from Zefora's Ethereal Voices library. This free female vocal sample pack contains a selection of musical loops hand-picked from the full sample library.

Reddit User SOUNDSE7EN's Pack

Get unique sounds for your trance productions; no obligations or hoop-jumping are required, just click the link and download the pack. This is a love letter to the trance music production communities across Reddit and does not fail to deliver. Check out these trance loops and many others through the link below.

Trance Cosmos

Myloops has over 1GB of free Trance samples, WAV loops, and MIDI files. All of these sounds are 100% royalty-free, so you can use them in your productions. These sounds are compatible with every sequencer on the market: Ableton Live, FL Studio, Cubase, Logic Pro, Reaper, Studio One, Acid, and many more. Whether you're a professional sound designer or just starting, these high-quality sounds will be an excellent foundation for your next tracks.

Progressive House Drums

What About Free Progressive House Drums is a freebie containing various loud and punchy drum samples. These sounds were crafted with precision and power, so your tracks can be as clear and loud as possible. Enjoy being inspired by some of the biggest progressive house tunes and producers!

Highlife – Free Trance Samples

HighLife Samples has another free sample pack available for download--Trance free samples. This free download contains two trance construction kits, comprising .wav loops and MIDI files. The content of this sample pack can be used royalty-free in your musical compositions.

600mb Free Psy Trance Sample Pack

This first free pack of MyLoops' free trance loops Samples contains a large number of high quality. WAV format psytrance synths, basslines, FX, drum loops and one-shots. They are all designed to seamlessly fit into your next psy trance tune. If you're looking to give your psy trance productions more power, energy, and drive, this is the perfect tool.

Free Trance Pack – 6 kicks & 18 explosions

There are 24 great free Trance samples: 6 loud kicks and 18 complex explosions for your EDM productions. This collection is perfect for trance, Psytrance, and goa trance productions! Even if you're not a trance producer, I'm sure you can use these sounds creatively! It's probably the most miniature free trance sample pack available, but it packs a punch!

1GB Of Free Trance Samples From MyLoops

Myloops has many free Trance samples, wave files, and trance MIDI files. All of these sounds are free to use in your productions. These sounds will work in any sequencer, such as Ableton Live, FL Studio, Cubase, Logic Pro, Reaper, Studio One, Acid, and many more. In addition to our trance sample packs, Myloops also offers several free Trance Templates.

Trance Vocal Sample Pack

Audiovat's latest free download is the Trance Vocal Sample Pack, containing one dry and wet vocal lead and the chop vocal loop. Wav format. Also included are drum loops, bass, information, and chord melodies. These are available to download without paying a dime, so dive into these free EDM samples now.

Free Psy Trance Sample Pack From Function Loops

This free trance sample pack includes snag bass loops, drum loops, and high-quality construction kits. These samples are a bit faster than traditional trance music, but the energy and punch they will allow you to add to your productions is second to none. Download free trance samples now and start using them in your production ASAP!

Ancore's VISION PROGRESSIVE TRANCE

Ancore Sounds' samples and sounds are exciting and relevant solutions for electronic music production. Download free demo versions of their products, presets, construction kits, midi, or sample packs to test their quality. Feel free to use them in any genre you produce; they are a powerful tool for music producers of all levels and genres.

They design our templates using the latest industry sound trends from top labels, so you can get an inside look at how these tracks are made and how they are structured.

Ancore's TRANCE REVOLUTION

Ancore Sounds offers exciting and relevant solutions for electronic music production. Download free demo versions of our products, presets, construction kits, midi, or sample packs to try them out. They are fantastic for finding inspiration in a blank template or to help fill out a rough idea and turn it into a professionally-produced track.

TRANSCENDENTAL STATE FREEBIE

A range of free Trance samples from Transcendental State. This free Trance sample pack includes a selection of loops from the entire sample library. You can download these samples for free and use them freely in your productions. Royalty-free means DJs and producers can use them without risking a lawsuit!

