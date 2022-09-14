Your Sunday Funday Deep House Playlist

The best way to combat the Sunday Scaries is with a delicious Sunday Funday celebration and a fire playlist that will help you forget how much you hate Mondays.

Yeah, but what is deep house?

Deep house is a style of house music known for having a lower tempo (usually between 110 and 125 BMP), soulful vocals, and ambient mixes, with an artful fusion of the four-on-the-floor traditional house beat and jazz-funk-inspired harmonies and bass lines. And, so many of the best deep house tracks have the notable punchy sound characteristic of the 1980s Roland TR-909 drum machine.

One of the best things about deep house is that it is just as much at home on the beach as in bars and nightclubs.

Fire up the grill, plug in your speakers, and invite your friends

We have a solid playlist of chill, easy-listening tracks that you'll find me listening to (and not just on Sundays).

And, before you ask, this deep house playlist is the perfect combination of smooth, soulful vocals and jazzy undertones, and funk-fueled, hard-hitting beats.



We start in the late 1980s with Rhythm Controll's "My House," dance about in the 2000s with some of my favorites from Stimming, Oliver Dollar, and Kyle Watson (to name a few), and make it right back to today with Dilby's May release, "Remember Me."

My House [Acapella]- Rhythm Controll My House was originally released in 1987 by Catch A Beat Records. These vocals are (likely) better known from Larry Heard (Mr. Finger)'s use of them on his 1988 re-release of 'Can U Feel It.' There are more than a few mixes that use these iconic vocals as backing, not to mention sampled by artists an infinite number of times. Anyone who has more than a passing love for house music can recognize this track in a heartbeat. 35 years later and it still slaps. 1 / 15

Listen to our playlist uninterrupted using one of the playlists below: