Nothing is cooler than finding an amazing Skyrim wallpaper for your desktop and we compiled the ultimate list of over three thousand free ones for you.

There's a reason why Skyrim is still one of the most popular RPGs ever made, even decades after its original release. And if you're one of the Skyrim enthusiasts who is still clocking in hours a week playing the game, you're sure to want an awesome desktop wallpaper.

And with a game as deep and lore-steeped as Skyrim is, every player and person is sure to discover their own unique moments, shots, images, landscapes, and memories within the game.

So we did the heavy lifting and compiled the ultimate list of free Skyrim Desktop Wallpapers for you to use.

THE BEST SKYRIM WALLPAPERS

It's easy to find the generic stock images from Skyrim that Bethesda has released. What becomes a little bit trickier is finding truly unique desktop images to use for the game that we love.

But this is exactly where Wall.Alphacoders shines, offering a ton of free options for hyper-stylized artwork from the world and its inhabitants.

Here are our top three wallpapers you can find on AlphaCoders (click the image to download them for yourself)

The world itself is as beautiful as the questlines you explore and the weapons you don and that is why most people say that fast traveling between locales is the worst thing you can do for your enjoyment of the game.

If you want to honor the beautiful flora and fauna of the world, Wallpaperflare offers the best options.

Specializing in landscape imagery and pictures of the most well-recognized regions of the world, these images are all amazing. As an added benefit, landscape images work amazing for desktop wallpapers since they are less active than some of the other images and make finding your icons easier.

Skyrim has some of the best battle sequences I've ever played in a game, and defeating many of its dangerous foes offers just as much of a sense of accomplishment as it does awesome armor.

If you want to be reminded of these heroic fights and clashes every time you boot up your desktop, this Wallpapercaves offers some of our favorite options you can find.

Skyrim Desktop Wallpaper Size

When you're looking for the best Skyrim images to use as your desktop image, size DOES matter.

Because the last thing you want is for the compelling image you are after to become pulled, stretched, and pixilated on your desktop.

Another common issue is to find an image you LOVE, only to find that the image crops strangely and leaves your favorite portions of the image on the cutting room floor as your computer forces the images into the dimensions it wants.

Here are some general rules of thumb for standard wallpaper sizes

1920x1080 resolution is the most common choice for selecting computer wallpaper as it is found in both computer monitors and HDTV monitor sets.

How To Make Your Own Skyrim Desktop Wallpaper

If, even after searching through all of the quality options outlined in the article above, you are still looking for that exact custom frame that catches your fancy in Skyrim, creating your own is likely the next best option.

There are a million different ways in which you can create your own custom desktop wallpapers, for Elden Ring or whatever the next cultural phenomenon in gaming is.

But if you've read this far in the article, you likely know exactly what you're looking for and just want to see it done.

So let's leave it to the experts and let our friends at TechBlock shoe you how it's done.