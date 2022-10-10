Tools For More Mindful Music Production

Staying focused and level-headed in the studio is easier said than done. Here are three items that will help you stay laser-focused when producing music.

The modern world, with all its distractions and technology, is anathema to what a producer really needs in the studio. With constant distractions, endless options, and more information in a day than we should have in a lifetime, it's a wonder any music is produced at all in this day and age!

This is why mindfulness practices are essential to music producers as a way to help redirect the brain away from distractions and hone in on the meaningful work that needs to be done in your DAW.

And while you don't need to be a master of transatlantic meditation to start seeing the benefits of mindfulness in your music production, these three tools will help you get out of your head, avoid distractions, and have a clear mind when making music.

Sensate 2

Having a mindfulness routine is essential for music producers.

Mindfulness practice helps us stay focused in the studio over longer sessions, access a flow state more quickly, and be able to tap into the emotions we seek to convey in the music we are creating.

But getting into a mindfulness practice can be intimidating. Worst yet, not seeing results after a few sessions can make it all feel quite discouraging.

But Sensate allows you to tap into the benefits of mindfulness and start receiving its benefits almost instantaneously. It accomplished this by specific vibrations that ease the Vargus nerve, which in turn makes you feel safe and comforted.

Even after one session, you feel centered and grounded; both emotions which are essential to creating music that's authentic to you. This is what makes this powerful little palm-sized tool an essential component of mindfulness-based music production.

reMarkable 2

One of the biggest dangers and most tantalizing temptations when producing is to tab out of your DAW and fiddle with something else. This could be your production checklist for the day, it could be email or a litany of other temptations.

But reMarkable 2 solves all of this.

This tablet is designed to be an electronic version of your classic pen-and-paper notepad which helps get out of your computer and back into the real world around.

reMarkable helps quell the temptation to constantly be diverting attention away from what matters. I've had this thing in my studio, within arm's reach, now for a month after our initial product review and it's become an essential part of the framework behind my workflow.

You can sync it up with your cloud or other notes, which means you never skip a beat and keep your productions moving forward with intention and purpose.

Manta Blue Light Blocking Glasses

Music production can be a long and lonely game, filled with tireless nights in the studio.

And that lighting can be tiresome on your eyes, causing migraines and added stress that bubbles up just beneath the surface of your psyche. It's this exact stress that can prevent you from writing your best work, which makes these light-blocking glasses a handy tool to have if you find yourself producing most often at night.

And because they are proven to block melatonin-disrupting blue light, it makes falling asleep after a long night-time studio session that much easier. I don't know about you, but sometimes I finish producing after midnight and struggle to fall asleep immediately cause of all the screentime - which then eats up my valuable time the next day.

These compounding effects can have a serious impact on your progress and these glasses help avoid it all and get quality time in the studio and out.

