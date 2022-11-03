Behringer DeepMind 12 Review: A Juno Alternative At A Cheaper Price

We reviewed Behringer's DeepMind 12 49-key 12-voice Analog Synthesizer to discover how useful it is in music production. Here's what we loved, liked, and didn't about this hardware synth

Whether you know it or not, you've heard the iconic sounds of this synth... or at least the synths that the Behringer DeepMind 12 49-key 12-voice Analog Synthesizer heavily draws its inspiration. You can hear this polysynth's soft and inspiring sounds across countless records that defined the sounds of jazz, pop, rock, and more throughout the 70s and 80s.

After playing with this synth for the better part of a month, I found it to be a faithful emulation of the original Juno synth.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Now, it's not an official emulation or recreation but let me explain why I think the Behringer DeepMind 12 49-key 12-voice Analog Synthesizer is one of the best and more modern alternatives to the original Juno 106.

Learn More About This Synth And Support Our Team Through Our Partnership With Sweetwater Here.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

What Is The Behringer DeepMind 12?

Behringer set out to create the ultimate polysynth with this synthesizer, and they damn near came close.

This synth comes with 12 voices, an eight-bus modulation matrix, and even built-in Wi-Fi.

But its shining feature is in its duality, as it perfectly bridges the gap between analog warmth and irregularity and digital functionality and precision, including two digitally-controlled analog oscillators and multiple LFOs per voicing that work together to create pure analog bliss. Whether you want to make bass lines, soaring pads, or ripping leads, this synth's ability to bridge the gap between retro analog flavor and digital clarity is second to none.

Who Is The Behringer DeepMind 12 Made For?

This is a trick question because I'm a massive fan of this synth, and my gut reaction is to say that it's for everyone, but that would sound corny. So let me break down who I think this synth is best suited for.

Hardware Noobs

Countless producers get into music production solely on software but eventually want to transition into hardware for a more unpredictable and natural sound. If this sounds like you, this is an excellent synth for that.

The price point is enough to make it a substantial investment, but most synths that accomplished laptop producers looking to get into hardware are about the same. Compared to many other synths on the market, the Behringer DeepMind 12 is user-friendly and avoids many of the semi-modular complications that many other synths offer.

This is an excellent synth if you want to get into hardware with a low learning curve.

Retro Lovers

I've already said that this synth isn't an official Juno emulation, but damn I think it sounds similar. If you're a producer looking to tap into the sounds of the past and put your modern flip on them, this is an easy recommendation.

Whether you want to add the soft and soaring pad sounds of progressive rock classics into your deep house tune or add the ripping bass lines of Michael Jackson into your Hyperpop production, this synth can tackle it all.

Key Features Of The Behringer DeepMind 12

Here are some of my favorite features that caught my attention with this synth. Bear in mind that there are more features than the three I am about to discuss.

I just wanted to shed some extra attention on these, as I was genuinely impressed by them after a few studio sessions.

It's Accessible

The learning curve of the synth is way shorter than most other hardware devices I use because there is little to no menu diving. I know this is just a quality-of-life type of thing in the grand scheme of things, but it's nice to see a synth where all the key features have their dedicated menu button.

What you see is what you get! And any producer looking to transition from software to hardware will find this synth to facilitate that nicely.

The Keys!

I love adding dynamics and emotion through velocity as a lifelong piano player. Until now, I have always given up on velocity-sensitive synths.

And while the velocity functionality has a bit to be desired compared to my composition keyboard, the manipulable velocity sensitivity and after-touch control curves on this synth are a great addition! Bravo Behringer

The Price

Okay, so I understand that just under one thousand dollars aren't a tiny amount of cash, but for the quality of sound and amount of playability this synth has, it's incredible.

Perhaps it's because synth lovers like us are groomed to expect premium prices from synths after seeing Moog and Dave Smith release products with even heftier price tags. But when I saw the price tag, I was expecting a sub-par alternative for other pro-level synths that cost five times as much. But I was utterly wrong. This synth is built for pros but easy enough for everyone to love (at a price most producers can at least justify paying).

What I Didn't Like About The Behringer DeepMind 12

No synth is perfect, and I had a few gripes about this synth. Some of this is a bit nit-picky, but I would be doing you a disservice by not mentioning them!

So let's dive into some things I wasn't too stoked to see on this synth.

Load Times

When I was scrolling through some of the onboard and downloadable presets that the Behringer DeepMind 12 comes with, there were a handful of moments when I experienced substantial load times.

I will add that it took only a few seconds for the presets to load into the synth and become playable. Still, when you are in the creative flow while producing music, seconds can be the difference between being in the flow state and getting distracted.

Second Oscillator

The most significant limitation that this synth has is its oscillators. Sure, there are some workarounds, and you can get far with what you have, but this needs to be addressed.

Firstly, I couldn't seem to find any sine or triangle waves at all. It cornered you into a square, saw, square, and a strange square-like wave on the second osc that relies on a peculiar tone adjustment to shape its waveform.

There are a few workarounds here if a workaround is even needed in the first place, including onboard EQ work and filtering. But these options take a bit of experimenting and fine-tuning.

Specs On The Behringer DeepMind 12

Type: Keyboard Synthesizer with Sequencer

Keyboard Synthesizer with Sequencer Sound Engine: 12-voice Analog Polysynth with Digital Effects

12-voice Analog Polysynth with Digital Effects Analog/Digital: Analog

Analog Number of Keys: 49

49 Type of Keys: Semi-weighted

Semi-weighted Aftertouch: Yes

Yes Velocity Sensitive: Yes

Yes Other Controllers: Pitchbend, Mod Wheel

Pitchbend, Mod Wheel Polyphony: 12 voices

12 voices Number of Presets: 1024 program memories - 8 banks (each with 128 programs)

1024 program memories - 8 banks (each with 128 programs) Oscillators: 2 x DCO per voice

2 x DCO per voice Waveforms: Sawtooth, Pulse, Square

Sawtooth, Pulse, Square LFO: 2 x LFO per voice (sine, triangle, square, sawtooth, reverse sawtooth, sample & hold, sample & glide)

2 x LFO per voice (sine, triangle, square, sawtooth, reverse sawtooth, sample & hold, sample & glide) Filter: Analog 2/4-pole Lowpass, Highpass

Analog 2/4-pole Lowpass, Highpass Envelope Generator: 3 x ADSR

3 x ADSR Number of Effects: 4 FX engines (TC Electronic, Klark Teknik FX)

4 FX engines (TC Electronic, Klark Teknik FX) Effects Types: Reverb, Delay, Chorus, Flanger, Rotary, Amp simulator, Phaser, EQ, Filter, Distortion, Compression, Gates

Reverb, Delay, Chorus, Flanger, Rotary, Amp simulator, Phaser, EQ, Filter, Distortion, Compression, Gates Arpeggiator: Yes

Yes Sequencer: 32-steps

32-steps Audio Outputs: 2 x 1/4" TRS (main out)

2 x 1/4" TRS (main out) Headphones: 1 x 1/4"

1 x 1/4" USB: 1 x Type B

1 x Type B MIDI I/O: In/Out/Thru/USB

In/Out/Thru/USB Pedal Inputs: 1 x 1/4" (sustain/trigger), 1 x 1/4" (pedal expression/CV in)

1 x 1/4" (sustain/trigger), 1 x 1/4" (pedal expression/CV in) Other I/O: Built-in Wi-Fi (2.4 GHz), Tablet remote control

Built-in Wi-Fi (2.4 GHz), Tablet remote control Software: DeepMind iOS app

DeepMind iOS app OS Requirements - Mac: OS X 10.6.8 or later, iOS 8 later

OS X 10.6.8 or later, iOS 8 later OS Requirements - PC: Windows 7 or later, Android 6.0 or later

Windows 7 or later, Android 6.0 or later Power Source: Standard IEC power cable

Standard IEC power cable Height: 4.1"

4.1" Width: 32.4"

32.4" Depth: 10.1"

10.1" Weight: 18.5 lbs.

18.5 lbs. Manufacturer Part Number:000-AC502-00010

Learn More About This Synth And Support Our Team Through Our Partnership With Sweetwater Here.