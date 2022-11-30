Best Affordable Polysynths: 7 Hardware Synthesizers You Won't Go Broke Over

Hardware synthesizers have become increasingly popular over the last few years, and many affluent producers want either the most advanced options for writing chord progressions or to reclaim lost nostalgia by utilizing the iconic polysynths that defined entire generations of music.

Either way, it seems more polysynths are expensive AF than affordable options. So what are we to do?

I decided to do you a favor and curate a list of my five favorite polysynths that won't break the bank. Before we get too deep into the list, I will say that the majority of polysynths, on average, are more expensive than other monophonic options so if you're looking to write. You will pay a bit more on average for your chord progression, pads, and other multi-voiced instruments using hardware.

But I promise it's worth it, so let's dive into our favorites.

ASM Hydrasynth Explorer Portable Polyphonic Synthesizer

This synth operates using 8-voice polyphony, utilizing WaveScane oscillators that morph and shape the sound over time, allowing for some seriously intensive and non-linear sound design that serves a specific niche in many producers' workflows.

The amount of modulation and temporal effects that come baked into the synth is incredible, and I'm a bit shocked that this synth flies under the harder as complex as it does.

While the Hydrasynth Explorer engine is potent, finding and tweaking the parameters you're looking for is relatively simple. You'll find a graphic representation of the audio path on the front panel, with buttons to select each section (individual oscillators, mixers, effects, and more).

HOW I USE THE ASM Hydrasynth Explorer Portable Polyphonic Synthesizer

One of the biggest things that can separate a decent production from a phenomenal one is a big 'F YOU!' style sound that comes out of nowhere and grabs the listener by the ear drums. And that is precisely what this synth can give you; in a polysynth which is even better.

If you're looking to make some truly unique sounds that stand out from the crowd, this can easily be your secret weapon synth to make that happen. The WaveScane synthesis makes for morphed and multi-timbral sounds that will leave your fellow producers scratching their heads and your fanbase smiling.

BEHRINGER POLY D POLYPHONIC ANALOG SYNTHESIZER

We are hard-pressed to find many quality and budget polysynths worth their price tag, but the Behringer Poly D Polyphonic Synth is undoubtedly one. So it's worth mentioning here in this list because if you're looking for a hardware polysynth, this is an awesome solution. Plus, the fact that it is a full-analog polyphonic synth is where you find the most value here, as most other Moog-emulations will be digital.

HOW I USE THE BEHRINGER POLY D POLYPHONIC ANALOG SYNTHESIZER

This synth has been a Swiss Army knife for me in the studio. It has multiple modes that enable monophonic and polyphonic synthesis, meaning it can do various sounds and patches.

Is it perfect, and can it do everything? Certainly not, but it's at a fraction of the price of many other competitors and sounds just as great recording gritty bass lines as it does writing soaring chord progressions. Plus, since I never take this thing on the road with me, I love how bulky it is, making it easy to control and play in the studio for only $687.65.

Behringer Deepmind 12

Whether you know it or not, you've heard the iconic sounds of this synth... or at least the synths that the Behringer DeepMind 12 49-key 12-voice Analog Synthesizer heavily draws its inspiration. You can hear this polysynth's soft and inspiring sounds across countless records that defined the sounds of jazz, pop, rock, and more throughout the 70s and 80s.

HOW I USE THE BEHRINGER DEEPMIND 12

The learning curve of the synth is way shorter than most other hardware devices I use because there is little to no menu diving. I know this is just a quality-of-life type of thing in the grand scheme of things, but it's nice to see a synth where all the key features have their dedicated menu button.

What you see is what you get! And any producer looking to transition from software to hardware will find this synth to facilitate that nicely.

I love adding dynamics and emotion through velocity as a lifelong piano player. Until now, I have always given up on velocity-sensitive synths.

And while the velocity functionality has a bit to be desired compared to my composition keyboard, the manipulable velocity sensitivity and after-touch control curves on this synth are a great addition! Bravo Behringer - its $929.00 price tag is almost too much to be considered a "budget synth," but the price justifies it, so I had to include it here.

Roland JU-06A

This budget desktop synth is an excellent way to tap into the sounds of the iconic Juno-106 from a desktop perspective. It's small, portable, and sounds like a faithful recreation of the original synth.

I love how there has been a big push by some of the biggest hardware companies lately to emulate and recreate the classic sounds of timeless synths in smaller and more approachable forms. I commend Roland for taking the time and doing it right with this desktop synth.

HOW I USE THE ROLAND JU-06A

This synth is my go-to jam-session polysynth, as its shining feature is its portability. It's small enough to fit into a backpack and, much like the previous synth on this list, can be powered by the battery. This makes it an easy solution when I need a polysynth for a studio production session with a producer buddy who only uses softsynths.

The full sequencer also plays into this benefit, as it helps to create an instant vibe and rough idea within only a few clicks. It's an idea-generating machine. Sometimes we start the idea on this synth and then redo the idea later on using a different studio tool, but to get the juices flowing in a fast and portable fashion, this machine is a beast with a $349.99 price tag.

Korg Wavestate

Few synthesizers on the market ever offer something truly unique. Sure, one synth might have a unique-sounding filter, and another might have an excellent onboard effects section. While qualities and features like that certainly make some synths stand out, they aren't as unique as what the Korg Wavestate offers.

The Korg Wavestate does this through wave sequencing, allowing you to control four sound-shaping layers and simultaneously filtering. This creates fantastic, complex, and cascading polyphonic sounds that are incredibly difficult to recreate with many other synths at this price point.

HOW I USE THE Korg Wavestate

I use this synth sparingly but out of necessity. Because it has such an individually-unique cascading quality to its sound, I use it for polyphonic pedal notes and atmospheres in the backdrop of my tracks. It creates subtle and off-grid movement to the background of my sounds in a way that standard filter modulation and movement cannot.

I have other producer friends who also love using this synth on stage and in more obvious production scenarios. They use this synth significantly as their primary pad pays and chord progression. But personally, this hardware synth's nuance movement makes it excellent for adding minor details and movement.

It also comes with a massive bank of samples on board, many of them made by the legendary sound designer named the Plugin Guru. That name is synonymous with detail and quality, so you know you're in good hands for only $650.

Korg Minilogue XD

Korg has a few different options on this list; for a good reason, they are masterminds at developing consumer hardware synths that rarely break the bank. And while many of their synths offer semi-modular functionality, the Korg Minilogue XD is one of their most-popular synths simply because of how straightforward it is to use and how easy it is to make sound amazing.

This synth combines the best parts from the Monologue, Minilogue, and Prologue synthesizers into one affordable polysynth.

HOW I USE Korg Minilogue XD

This synth is a go-to for me, and as such, I can not point to a single scenario or use case in which I solely rely on this synth.

It's at a point where this is a defining synth to my sound and can be heard throughout all my latest releases, both as subtle chord progressions behind my more organic sounds and for soaring leads that jump out of the speakers for only $600.

Dreadbox Nymphes

This tiny desktop polysynth has flown under the radar for far too long and is often unrightfully overshadowed by the polysynths being released by the more prominent companies. But Dreadbox has packed an incredible amount of enchanting functionality into a small and portable synth with this one.

Boasting an all-analog signal path, Nymphes evokes classic single-VCO-per-voice polyphonic synths from the 1980s. Still, its modern form factor and powerful features make it a no-brainer for contemporary artists. Nymphes offers seven play modes, including polyphonic, unison, and duo-phonic options and chord memory.

HOW I USE Dreadbox Nymphes

This is one of my favorite polysynths to create pads and atmospheric instruments for my breakdown sections. It has many modulation options that make expressive movement and unique character to the synths while still being whimsical and floaty enough not to take away the spotlight from the lead synths (unless I want them to). And the fact that this little synth is only $499 is crazy!

