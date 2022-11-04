The Best Plugins For Organic House Production: Bross Shares His Favorite VSTs and Plugins

We sat down with All Day I Dream's Bross to discover what his favorite plugins, VSTs, and samples are to use in his organic house productions.

Bross is a household name in the thriving Romanian club scene. Having made a name for himself after scoring a #1 hit on Beatport and a string of successful other releases on labels such as All Day I Dream and Troubadour, his deep and melodic sound is not something to sleep on.

And while his organic house tracks have been heard around the globe, it is on his local scene where most of his attention is focused. Bross’s involvement in co-founding Deep House Bucharest has established him as a champion of the local scene, organizing events that helped establish a community in Romania. The success of these events opened the door to other cities in the country.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

And to celebrate the release of his latest single, 'No More Games,' we invited him to come on and share the six plugins and VSTs he loves to use to get his iconic organic house sound.

Follow Bross on Soundcloud, Instagram, and Facebook.

Purchase This Bandcamp Exclusive Here

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Drum Buss

It is a unique drum-processing plugin that I use in a few different ways on my organic house tracks

I always use the Drum Buss on the channel for the kick to make it fat and present in the mix. Just find the right frequency and boat the Boom knob, or just put it on the channel without modulation. It will make your kick punch while maintaining the warmth and roundness typically seen in kick drums of this genre.

Using the Drum Buss plugin on the leading drum group also is a great way to add a bit of grit and glue to the drums overall.

I love pulling samples from different packs and genres; this single plugin helps all the samples feel like they belong together. I love it.

Echo

Another one of Ableton's stock plugins that I can't live without.

I mostly use it on vocals by modulating the Feedback and the Dry/Wet knobs, creating atmospheric and long tales, and building up the tension right before the drop.

But the modulation effects in this plugin rival even those of premium plugins like Echoboy. Having the delay time subtly shift and modulate adds an off-kilter quality to the delay that is perfect for the dreamy sonic palettes of organic house.

808 and 909 Core Kit

Okay, this isn't necessarily a plugin or VST, but they are must-in-house music.

I use them to create the hi-hats groove, the ride hats, and of course, the snare drum. They have an iconic timbre instantly recognizable to any dance music fan. While they typically sound round and punchy, you can warm them up with some processing and have them sit perfectly in an organic house track.

Usually, I double layering all of them with some of my samples to give the personal touch and sound for this exact reason.

Snag A TON of Free 808 Samples Here 👈

FabFilter Pro Q3

You need an excellent EQ to work perfectly on every instrument and channel. I think the Pro Q3 is the best one to use, and if you buy the whole pack, you can easily do the full mix and mastering to test the track out in the club before doing the final version.

I always recommend having at least two different EQs in your toolbox; a digital EQ for surgically removing unwanted resonances and frequencies and an analog emulation EQ for adding warmth and presence in the high end.

When it comes to the former of these, Pro Q3 is my favorite.

ReLife

It’s a plugin from Analog Obsession that gives life to your sounds.

Playing with the SHAPE and LIFE knobs blends your processed and dry signal. I use it mostly on organic sounds.

You can help support the creators of this amazing plugin on their Patreon here, snagging it for as little as $5, which is a damn steal, considering how amazing this plugin is.

LFOTool

Probably the best LFO shaping tool you can find on the market. It allows you to customize points, tension, and curve editors. It has a lot of good presets and an easy-to-use interface.

It's great for fine-tuning the sidechain amounts on your bass for ultra-tight pumping effects on the groove, but it also has some cool presets that turn generic pad sounds into delicate and gated trance-like sounds.

It's a surprisingly diverse plugin that can get many jobs done once you learn its basics.