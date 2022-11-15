Does HHC Get You High? The Latest Cannabinoid

HHC is the latest strain of cannabinoid that is hitting the market, and with any new strain comes a lot of questions. So let's dive into the most popular questions people are asking about HHC, including What HHC is, How HHC Is produced, and if it gets you high.

HHC has many of the same effects as THC, including euphoria, elevated heart rate and body temperature, and altered visual and aural experiences. Some HHC users compare its effects to delta 8 because they are more calming than stimulating.

Although HHC isn't officially a THC, it has similar effects when used in large amounts. When made in the lab, an HHC batch is made up of active and inactive HHC molecules. The active HHC binds efficiently to the cannabinoid receptors in your body; the others don't.

What Is HHC?

HHC is a kind of THC that has been studied for a long time but was rarely mentioned by cannabis consumers until lately. HHC is a minor cannabinoid that exists naturally in cannabis but in insufficient concentrations to justify extraction. HHC is still relatively unknown because commercial production is just getting started.

By changing the chemistry of the molecules, most cannabinoids can be transformed into other cannabinoids. Commercial HHC, like delta 8 and delta 10 THC, is created in a lab using chemical methods from hemp-derived CBD.

How Is HHC Produced?

Delta-9 THC is given hydrogen molecules. THC is converted to tetrahydrocannabinol through a process known as hydrogenation (HHC). Cannabinoid synthesis isn't the only benefit of hydrogenation. The conversion of vegetable oil to margarine follows a similar pattern. While Adams synthesized HHC from THC obtained from conventional cannabis, the cannabinoid is now usually made from hemp. This low-THC cannabis plant was deemed federally legal in the 2018 farm bill. It is a multi-step procedure. CBD is first taken from raw hemp, then distilled and separated as a powder.

Because manufacturers have yet to figure out a cost-effective way to distinguish high-potency HHC from its low-potency twin, commercial HHC—a combination of the two—might be a bit of a gamble for the consumer. HHC, on the other hand, has visible consequences. The HHC high is often described as being between delta 8 and delta 9 THC, according to user reports.

Benefits of HHC

The claimed benefits and effects of the HHC cannabinoid are mostly anecdotal because of a lack of scientific data. HHC gummies have similar effects to those THC gummies, including euphoria, changed auditory and visual perception, and cognitive alterations, according to those who have used them. In terms of relaxation, you should expect results similar to delta-8-THC. Others, on the other hand, claim to be more active and have a clearer mind.

HHC was tested on rats in a previous study by The National Library of Medicine. According to the researchers, the cannabinoid shared certain qualities with narcotic medications, but there were substantial distinctions.

Apart from the possibility of pain relief, HHC could provide the following benefits:

Relief from anxiety

Euphoria

Relaxation

Cerebral and bodily intoxication

Reduced inflammation

Alleviation of nausea and vomiting

Improved sleep

Effects of HHC

HHC is sufficiently similar to THC that it could provide many of THC's medicinal effects, but few researchers have looked into this. A rat study found that beta-HHC has significant painkilling properties, but further research is needed to assess HHC's potential fully.

Here are some of the side effects that come with excessive use of it.

Side Effects:

Increased anxiety

Dizziness

Dry mouth

Increase in appetite

Insomnia

Rapid heart rate

HHC vs. THC

This is a very critical comparison between HHC and the main Delta strains.

HHC Delta 8 Delta 9 Psychoactivity Moderate-High Mild-Moderate Moderate-High Cannabis concentrate <0.1% <1% 30% Appetite effect Weak Strong Moderate Anxiety Very mild Very mild Mild-Moderate

Conclusion

Finally, while an HHC product may appear innovative and exciting, keep in mind that claims about its efficacy and safety have yet to be supported by scientific evidence. HHC appears to have THC-like effects, including intoxication. After consuming this cannabinoid, users report feeling relaxed, tranquil, and cheerful. It's possibly possible that it possesses analgesic properties. Because it is milder than delta-9-THC, it may benefit people who find cannabis too strong.