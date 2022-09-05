Glass Blunts: A Fast and Trendy Way To Smoke Cannabis (That's Healthier Than You Think)

Glass blunts come in two versions; twisty and traditional. Whichever one you snag for your next smoke session, know that smoking a glass blunt offers many unique benefits. So let's find out what they are.

Glass blunts offer another excellent way to toke up, and their many pros and benefits make them more prevalent when smoking these days than ever before. They are easy to use, great on the go, and so much more.

Ever Wonder What The Weed shakes Are? We Got You...

But glass blunts are often overshadowed by their more conventional paper blunts. So let's shed light on this ingenious way of smoking and dive into everything you've ever wanted to know about this portable glass pipe.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

What Is A Glass Blunt?

A glass blunt is a long cylindrical smoking device that can be packed with cannabis, much like you would a traditional blunt wrapped in paper.

Two styles of glass blunts are most frequently seen: traditional and twisted glass styles. The former of these two is made from a larger piece of cylindrical glass with openings on either end where the air can circulate through the weed that is packed inside. The latter has more components, including a metal corkscrew that attaches to a mouthpiece and a rubber top for the glass tube.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Glass blunts aren't for everyone, but they offer many benefits for those looking to get stoned with glass blunts.

What Is The Point Of A Glass Blunt?

There is a long list of excellent reasons you would want to smoke out of a glass blunt instead of a paper wrapper (or any other smoking method, for that matter).

Check Out Our Ultimate Guide To Joint Filters

Firstly, they can be made entirely tobacco free! This is an improvement over traditional rolling methods as the papers used to roll up blunts often contain tobacco. But a glass blunt removes tobacco from the equation entirely, leading to a far healthier smoking experience overall. The gals don't color the taste of the blunt, so you get a cleaner taste compared to the runoff taste from whatever paper you usually wrap the blunt in.

Another option is that glass blunts are incredibly easy to pack and, for that matter, can be packed incredibly fat. So if you're looking for a fast and convenient way to take on a blunt while you're on the go, this is the best solution.

Are Glass Blunts Better?

But just because it has all those benefits doesn't necessarily mean that glass blunts are the best for you. So let's unpack a bit more on whether the pros outweigh the cons.

Glass blunts are more durable and accessible to transport than joints, which are a healthier alternative to tobacco papers. But when I say 'more durable,' that isn't saying much. Glass blunts are usually reasonably thin and are prone to breaking. Although they may be more cost-effective than wraps, these slender glass tubes are fragile in the long run. Use with caution, or you will regret it.

Check Out Our Deep Dive In WTF A Weed Leaf Is Right Here

Glass blunts typically feature a slider or twisty system to make packing easy, although it can take some practice to load well. You may reduce the production of some harmful smoke byproducts by not burning paper. Also, the only thing you would taste is flower, which most people would agree is good.

On the downside, glass blunts can be incredibly difficult to clean. Resin and other byproducts build up in the cylindrical shaft and can be tricky to remove. Often the best option is for you to soak the piece in cleaner and hope for the best (which isn't ideal).

Our Favorite Glass Blunts

Glass blunts have been out for years, but non like this one. The glass tube allows the cherry to stay hotter, so you don't have to light your herb with a gross butane lighter continuously. But Wait! There's more. The Super Twisty Glass Blunt will also fit your 14mm water pipe connection. Simply put the mouthpiece into the 14mm water pipe connection and enjoy the Twisty Glass Blunt in your favorite water pipe.

The screw action tube on our twisty glass blunt ensures that your herb stays lit. This design also makes for easy ashing with just a simple twist. Rolling will never be the same again.

To use the Twisty Glass Blunt, pack it with your desired amount of tobacco, then light the end and inhale. Ashing is easy--just twist the screw clockwise, and the ash will be pushed out of the glass, leaving fresh tobacco for your next drag. The Twisty Glass Blunt has a unique infini-cherry tip, which allows you to avoid having to relight the pipe before every hit.

The Ooze Slider Glass Blunt is a straightforward device. Its simple design allows you to pack in as much or as little as you want, and the small glass bubble extending from the top functions as a mouthpiece.

Slide the mouthpiece out to your desired distance, and pack the tube with ground weed as you would pack a pre-rolled cone. Don't pack it too tightly, or it might impede airflow.

The GLUNT uses licensed patent technology to serve as a storage and a convenient smoking tool. GLUNT stores 2 grams of whatever you choose to be smoking that day. It does not need to be filled to use, but packing the piece tightly ensures a smoother and more impactful hit.

If you don't have time to roll a joint or feel lazy, use the 4-inch Grav Glass Blunt. This glass blunt allows you to take big puffs that are smooth on your throat and super tasty due to the inert nature of glass.

This hand-blown glass blunt with the baked-on GRAV logo features a rubber grommet that fits snugly and allows you to slide it back and forth to push the ash out as you smoke.