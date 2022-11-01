The Best Portable Turntables: 8 Record Players That Let You Listen To Vinyl On The Go

Here is our list for vinyl lovers of the best portable turntables available in 2022. If you're looking for a portable record player with features like Bluetooth and built-in speakers for your vinyl, this list has you covered.

Victrola's Re-Spin is just small enough to be taken on the go, but it's not the only option on the market... Victrola

As vinyl has continued its meteoric rise in renewed popularity, more and more developers are emphasizing portability over all things; even affordability is coming in second place over the option of having a portable turntable.

Portable turntables have been a thing now for just long enough to have seen seemingly hundreds of different options come and go, weeding out the poor options and leaving only the portable vinyl players with something to offer to remain.

But that still doesn't mean your job of picking the best portable record player for you will be easy; there are still many excellent options for you. So we did the heavy lifting and late-night compiling to offer you the best eight record players on the market that are portable enough to sound great on the go but also work just as well listening to your favorite albums and records at home.

Victrola Re-Spin

The product team at Victrola has created a turntable that sounds much better than other turntables at the same price point. By adding a bass radiator and isolating the plinth, they have created a well-designed product that sounds great. Keep in mind that this is still a $99 turntable, but one that performs incredibly well for the price point and is miles ahead in design as well.

The Re-Spin has five different ways to play music, making it versatile for fans on a budget. You can play your vinyl through the built-in mono speaker, the headphone jack, or the RCA out adapter into a traditional stereo setup. You can also stream the vinyl record to an external Bluetooth speaker. If you're sick of playing records, you can use the Re-Spin as a high-quality Bluetooth speaker.

You can stream music via Bluetooth to the onboard speaker if you want to use a streaming service. The best part about it is that it's made from recycled material (at least 25% of it is). The Victrola advantage is that it helps the environment, allows a portable way to listen to wax, and so much more. This is simply one of the best portable turntables available; full stop.

Numark PT0-1

The Numark PT0-1 turntable is a fantastic budget turntable for anyone looking to get into the world of vinyl or for record enthusiasts who are on the hunt for something they can bring on the go.

The shining quality of this turntable is its design. The exterior, made of hard plastic, feels sturdy and durable, like it can handle a bit of wear and tear (which is necessary if you bring this portable turntable with you).

The sound quality is pretty good, too, especially considering the price point. The built-in speaker might sound tinny to a seasoned audiophile, but what do you expect from such a small output speaker?! To help make up for this, Numark has also included 14-inch and 18-inch stereo outputs, so you can use headphones when listening on the go.

Sure, it has its limitations, but this is easily one of the best portable turntables for an entry unit.

Stokyo

If you're looking for a portable record player to mix your vinyl with, the best option will be the Stokyo Complete DJ Set. As novel and gimmicky as it is sleek and functional, this DJ set has all it takes to be an on-the-go vinyl DJ. You can also purchase each unit separately so that just one deck can act as a standard RCA record player and is battery–or AV–powered.

The turntable and mixer were designed to be similar to the cult classic Columbia GP3 portable turntable, which Columbia Japan released in the late 1990s. DJs can spin either 12- or 7-inch records on either deck.

The turntable and mixer can each be bought separately or as a set.

Popsky Vintage-Style Turntable

Suppose you're looking for a portable suitcase record player with a vintage feel, an excellent carry handle, stereo speakers, and Bluetooth connectivity. In that case, this vinyl turntable is the best option for you. But don't let the vintage and old-school aesthetic fool you; it's built like a tank and should be used and enjoyed on the go (with all the wear and tear that comes with it).

The sound quality on playback is surprisingly top-notch, especially considering this turntable's $50 price point. I could enjoy music with crystal clarity throughout the decades, from the 60s to the present.

While the Bluetooth functionality and other listenability options are not an exclusive feature of this portable model specifically, it certainly makes it easy to listen to music on the go and is a nice quality-of-life feature that I should note in regards to portability.

Victrola Revolution Go

Vinyl in nature... is anything better?

The Victrola Revolution Go is a portable turntable and Bluetooth speaker combo that Victrola created to play LPs through its built-in speaker, stream them to other Bluetooth devices, and work by itself as a wireless speaker for streaming high-quality audio.

I appreciate its retro flair. Of course, it doesn't produce the power, bass, or clarity you expect from a dedicated $150 Bluetooth speaker, but that's not its primary purpose. Audiophiles may want to stick with standard, immobile turntables as they offer better sound than portable alternatives.

Suppose you can see the value in a Revolution-branded battery-powered record player with Bluetooth capabilities. In that case, it's easy to understand why this will be one of the best portable record players for the next few years.

Numark PT0-1 Scratch

The Numark PT01 is a belt-drive turntable that is very light because it is made only of plastic. Some might think this is not good because it looks less serious than a standard DJ turntable. But in this case, it is an advantage because the turntable is made portable for people who carry it around to use for turntablism. It would not be as convenient if it were as heavy as a Technics 1200.

This deck is designed to be transported easily, with a removable dust cover to protect it during travel. It has a 7″ platter onboard, which is the perfect size for the vinyl records commonly associated with portablism (eg Yo Cuts x Serato Control Vinyl 7″ discs). However, it can also play 12″ records and has a 45 adapter onboard.

The Numark PT01 Scratch is a deck designed specifically for portablism, whether with analog vinyl or a DVS. I wouldn't recommend using it for club gigs because it is too heavy and bulky, but it would be OK to take to my next hangout. It is also a bit pricey. For just under US$150, you could save up a bit more and get a direct-drive turntable that you could use for DVS home practice, but then you would not have the portable aspect.

Feir Vinyl Stereo Record Player

This small, portable turntable has integrated speakers and a PU leather case. It has a belt drive, three speeds, a vintage-style design, a diamond needle, and can be plugged into other sound systems to ensure the output volume is loud enough. The unit also has a USB that you can use to connect to a PC and digitize records. Additionally, the unit will automatically stop playing when the record ends. To finish, close the team securely and grab the handle to carry it around.

Overall, this is a great option for listening to your favorite records at home or for vinyl lovers to listen to their crate collections while on the go.

Reloop SPIN portable

The Reloop Spin is a feature-rich portable turntable that is easy to use and fun to perform. It is ideal for beginner and experienced scratch DJs who need to practice their cuts while away from their decks. The various options for power supply, audio inputs, and outputs, and the record-to-USB feature make this an obvious choice for DJs who want no excuse not to practice their scratching when they're not at their decks.

First and foremost, it is essential to recognize that this unit is small and lightweight. It only weighs 2kg (4lbs) and can easily fit into a backpack with a protective lid.

The unit is constructed entirely out of plastic but is still quite sturdy. The supplied lid can be locked into place, making the unit feel solid and protected. If desired, the lid clips can be released, allowing the unit to be placed on a table or on your lap. This turntable is twice as expensive as the Numark PT01 Scratch, but it has more features. Even though it's a little more expensive, it's still a good value compared to other DJ gear.

If you're a DJ trying to learn how to scratch or already know how to scratch but want to get better, this is a piece of equipment you'll probably want to have. Or, if you love vinyl records and often dig through crates or sales looking for rare ones, the Spin would be great to have with you so you can listen to records wherever you are.

