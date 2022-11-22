Seismic Dance Event 5.0 Clark Terrell

Realmusic Events has been putting on top-tier events for over a decade in Austin and one of their best events is Seismic Dance Event. What makes this festival so unique and different is the attention to detail, the thought process, the duration of their bookings, and the community they have built around this event. It's hard to illustrate the energy, emotions, and liveliness this event gives off but I will do my damn best to make sure you can feel it if you were unable to attend this edition.

Seismic Dance Event 5.0 Clark Terrell

Day 1 was stacked with tons of talent, I mean the whole weekend was, so the set choices were hard to choose from. Luckily all the set times were 1.5-2 hours making it easy for those who couldn't make up their mind to bounce in between stages. HI-LO was definitely high up on the list as he always throws down a good performance and was someone who is no stranger to Seismic. Keeping true to his iconic sound while incorporating some deep and dark sounds made for a great start to Day 1.

Seismic Dance Event 5.0 Bryan Gonzalez

Following HI-LO, I couldn't miss Cassian who has a very unique sound. So unique that Rüfüs Du Sol took him under their wing having him released on their label, doing remixes for them, and opening up for the trio on shows. This was a great decompression set compared to the high-energy set prior. This kicked off the weekend for me, especially when he dropped his remix of "On My Knees" cause this had the crowd all in sync moving, grooving, and on the same wavelength. Highly recommend catching him if you have the chance.

Seismic Dance Event 5.0 Clark Terrell

Following a somewhat lax and emotional type of set, you had to end the night with the techno icon, you can't have techno without Charlotte. The dark, industrial, ominous vibes she brings to her performances are just one reason why some refer to her as the "queen" of techno.

Seismic Dance Event 5.0 Jason Meyers

Day two brought on a whole other dilemma with who to choose from. So many good acts it came down to who you haven't seen before, what sets were important to you, and if you came prepared for the cold- not the worst problem to have. I made sure to show up to support an Austin local and amazing DJ named Santino, who has been playing shows in the city for years. You can typically find him opening up for artists at The Concourse Project, and rightfully so. His music selection, mixing abilities, and creativity behind the decks make him worth showing up to any show early. While it was still daytime out I decided to "explore the underground" and "expand my mind" as you were reminded upon entering the festival.

During the daytime, you got to see the beauty of this event from the murals, vendors, and outfits. One thing I love about this event is the fashion trends. If you wanna see a crowd of bucket hats wearing all-black, exotic coats, and wild face masks this is the place to find it.

Seismic Dance Event 5.0 Anthony Djuren

After taking some time to relax and wander, I headed over to one of my favorite artists CID at the Frequency stage where I stayed for the majority of the day. He always brings the energy from his house and big room-style sound but made some adjustments based on the festival being house/techno centered which made for one of the best set's I've seen from him- which is quite a good amount. Following CID was Noizu who is no foreigner to Austin or these types of events. He brought that feely, classic track that you couldn't miss. Highly grateful I was able to hear for another time "Summer 91 (Looking Back)". After ending his set, the stage was swarmed for the man behind the massive banger all over Tik Tok, Acraze.

Seismic Dance Event 5.0 Anthony Djuren

"Do It To It" right now on Spotify alone is sitting at over half a billion plays. I have not yet had the chance to see his sets and was a bit worried it would be too "mainstream" as some would say, but I stand highly corrected. He had some great mixes across the board and even incorporated his original and most popular track throughout the set reminding you that you are in the presence of Acraze.

Seismic Dance Event 5.0 Grace Dupuy Photography

Ending the day was the hard part between two of my favorites was a real dilemma, so why not split it up? So, I decided to jump between Jamie XX and Fatboy Slim. Jamie XX brought the vibes I was hoping for, per usual. Light, synthy, and vocals that just hit you in the heart. The cold breeze coming through, the strobes shining through your soul, surrounded by your closest friends- you can't ask for anything better. After getting kicked in the feels and being outside the majority of the day it was time to end the day inside.

Upon walking inside the Volcano stage, which some may know as The Concourse Project, you could feel the energy at its height. Fatboy was quite literally "going in" as some might say. There was not one person when I looked around who wasn't having the time of their life. The production was top-notch and showed me that this is not just a backyard festival for locals anymore but will forever be a staple in the techno scene that will be around for a long time. It truly was a great way to end Saturday on a high note leaving not only me, but everyone else stoked for the last and final day.

Seismic Dance Event 5.0 Clark Terrell

Day 3 had to be my favorite as the three artists I saw are in my top ten, just check out my Spotify playlists. I rushed over to Tsunami for CamelPhat who has always put on some of the best shows I've seen. This was definitely a crowd puller as everyone typically struggles on day 3. The stage was perfect for them and was a great way to make sure people returned for the grand finale. As much as I wanted to stay, I haven't had the chance to see Hayden James yet, so this was a no-brainer. Hayden was everything I had hoped for and was a great person to have as well to assist with finishing out the festival. His music brings such a cool, calm, and relaxed vibe to it which is what I think everyone needed after a long weekend. Everyone has their own "favorite performance" from the weekend- this was mine.

Seismic Dance Event 5.0 Grace Dupuy Photography

Following a heartfelt, deep, and riveting set Gorgon City took to the stage to close out what was truly an eventful weekend. A moment I think that will forever be in my mind is seeing everyone dancing and singing together to "You've Done Enough". With the giant disco ball hanging above the decks, and the go-go dancers with their own platforms to the left & right of the stage, you can't help but look back with a smile.

Seismic Dance Event 5.0 Grace Dupuy Photography

It was just a year ago Realmusic Events secured one of the best venues in the states, The Concourse Project. It is one of the best clubs in the states hands down and is run by the same production company as Seismic. Keep up to date with their shows/festivals if you are in Austin and/or visiting by following them on socials. See you next year Seismic Dance Event 6.0.