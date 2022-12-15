The 15 Best Organic House Tracks of November 2022

We scouted out and refined a list of the hottest tracks of the month. Dig into our chart to listen to our top 15 picks.

C/O: Joseph Ashworth

The featured track this month is a collaboration between Joseph Ashworth and Gorje Hewek, hailing from the UK and Russia respectively. Ashworth is more often seen in the realm of deep and melodic house so we're stoked to see him team up with an established name in this genre for something trippy, fresh, and refined.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

This month we're hearing some stellar tracks coming from a squad of Russian producers who have earned their way into top ranks of the organic house scene. If you've been keeping up with our monthly charts, you've seen these names before: Volen Sentir, Izhevski, and Gorje Hewek releasing on labels such as Shanti Radio Moscow, Peace Symphonies, and Ruvenzori. Also in our chart are organic house heavy hitters Lee Burridge, Lost Desert, Roy Rosenfeld, and more so be sure to check out the full list.

We've also been hearing the exotic melodic styles of Sebastien Leger and Roy Rosenfeld and the tight, clean production styles of the Russian cohort popping up more and more in releases across the genre. These names have been setting the trends and we've given you that cutting edge sound below, so dig in!

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Gorje Hewek, Joseph Ashworth - Noa (Original Mix) [Watergate Records] First up is our featured track from a trusted Berliner-quality label, Watergate, on their 20th anniversary release with a huge variety of house styles. We think this one is a stand-out and after you hear it you'll know why. Noraj Cue, Anton Tumas - Ode to Life Formation (Anton Tumas ReFormation) [All Day I Dream] This new track from the genre-defining All Day I Dream label takes that distinct euphoric blue-sky feel and gives it a bold bassline and big synth progression to take you up into atmosphere. Volen Sentir - Mimoraya (Extended V-Mix) [Anjunadeep] We can't stop loving these releases from Volen Sentir, so they keep showing up in our charts. Take another voyage into beautiful soundscapes with this Russian duo. Vite - Love Me Too (Original Mix) [Akbal Music] Here's a funky little number from the Akbal Music label that takes an unexpected turn from a genre-typical groove into a strangely infectious, psychedelic bassline in the second half. It's not often an organic house track can evoke a stank face from me like this one does. Michael Simon, Dj Kid - Sapphire (Extended Mix) [Songuara] This track from rising label Songuara weaves a bansuri flute and vocal melody throughout the piece so closely that they almost seem to become one. This is the stuff of dreams. Izhevski, Volen Sentir - Na Kryle feat Hodlia Izba (Volen Sentir & Izhevski Classic Retouch) [RADI MIRA I LUBVI] Izhevski and Volen Sentir take their near-ritualistic approach to the melodic parts of this track but not without a deep and punchy beat to keep it bumping your speakers. Nacho Varela, Cruz Vittor, Cocho - Could Be (Original Mix) [Peace Symphonies] Argentinian producers Nacho Varela and Cruz Vittor pick up the energy for a peak-time energy track with a catchy vocal hook. Ventt, Keparys - Eyes Of Tomorrow (Original Mix) [Amulanga] This heavily pumping beat with that organica-style percussion will make you want to run for the nearest sunset-enchanted beach and dance in the sand as the night falls. Nohan - All I Need (Original Mix) [Anjunadeep] An ethereal and mysterious mallet melody underscore a dreamy vocal performance in this new release from Anjunadeep. Fake Mood, DIBIDABO - Coconana (Original Mix) [Bar 25 Music] Another delightfully surprising collaboration on our list this month comes from Berlin-based Bar 25 Music label. If the organic funk doesn't drive you mad, the vocal sample surely will. Kamilo Sanclemente - Eclipse (Original Mix) [Univack] Kamilo Sanclemente nails it again with his unique take on house in a place between progressive and organic. Take a journey into his world of sound. Roy Rosenfeld, Khen - Milongi (Original Mix) [Lost Miracle] Fresh from Sebastien Leger's label, Lost Miracle, is this dreamy tune from Roy Rosenfeld and Khen. These are among the artists who are innovating most and pushing the genre forward with their delightfully unusual melodies so don't miss out on this one. Lee Burridge, Lost Desert - Somebody Up There Likes You (Original Mix) [TRYBESof] Desert sunrise legend Lee Burridge and his production mate Lost Desert release this floaty, festive tune perfectly crafted for those dance-floor moments to come. Plecta - Angelonia (Original Mix) [Tale & Tone] A tight and strong percussive jam over expressive and fluttery flute from desert festival veterans over at Hoj's label, Tale & Tone. Pantera - Terra (Original Mix) [Pipe & Pochet] Finishing up our list is this club-focused deep tune, one that will keep a dance floor entranced and moving. It's a nice change of pace from a label that has been releasing more downtempo tracks.

Stream the entire chart here

What is Organic House Music?

Not sure what defines the sub-genre of organic house?

Throughout the 2000-teens, a few new underground styles were emerging and branching off from the vein of the deep house into what was being called playa tech, deep melodic house, and organica, among others.

It expresses its genetic imprint from deep house while merging with folk-rooted, acoustic sounds of the Middle East, Sub-Saharan Africa & North Africa, India, and the Mediterranean.

More recently, it has merged again with uplifting and euphoric melodies reminiscent of trance music from the days of old. Beatport arbitrarily slapped a label on all these for categorical purposes, and we've been going along with it since then. And don't worry, even if your house music is non-organic, it's still safe to consume.

For more information, check out our deep dive into the genre.