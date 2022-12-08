Prophet 5 Alternatives: Six Polyphonic Options That Are Cheaper Than Sequential Circuits Iconic Synth

An original Prophet 5 synth from Sequential Circuits will cost you up to $10k. But here is a list of six amazing polyphonic hardware alternatives that sound just as good, but won't break the bank.

With the rise in popularity of hardware synthesizers over the past couple of years, more and more producers are looking to tap into the creative potential that outboard gear brings to their workflow. And the rise in demand for hardware synthesizers has done two things...

It's turned the iconic synths of yesteryears into highly-sought after, bank-breaking collector items while also flooding the market with entry-level, beginner pieces of gear. But not all of this gear is worth the money you shell for it, both in the former's incredibly high price tag and for the latter's half-baked sound and quality.

The Prophet 5 is one such example of this. Hunting down an original model of the Prophet 5 might cost you up to $10k!!! There has to be a better option, right?

This is why I have done some heavy lifting for you (and a whole lot of experimentation too) to delve into the depths of snythdom and find you the top five alternatives for those looking for the iconic and polyphonic sounds of the original Prophet 5 synth without having to fork out the downpayment of a small house to get one.

KORG MINILOGUE XD

Hunt around on almost any gear forum and synth community, and you will likely stumble across producers and sound designing hyping up the power and functionality of the Korg Minilogue. And to be honest, I am a massive proponent of this synth as well; it's got everything you need in a tight and compact little desktop synth.

This synth combines the best parts from the Monologue, Minilogue, and Prologue synthesizers into one affordable polysynth that easily rivals that of the original Prophet 5 (at a fraction of the price)

HOW I USE KORG MINILOGUE XD

This synth is a go-to for me, and as such, I can not point to a single scenario or use case in which I solely rely on this synth. And while the original Prophet 5 was best known for its signature pads and chord patches, it also could handle some pretty complex lead sounds as well. And it is these lead sounds that I find myself most often trying to recreate using the Korg Minilogue when I don't have access to a Prophet 5 (which is always, cause they are damn expensive).

It's at a point where this is a defining synth to my sound and can be heard throughout all my latest releases, both as subtle chord progressions behind my more organic sounds and for soaring leads that jump out of the speakers for only $600.

BEHRINGER PRO-1 TABLETOP SYNTHESIZER

Behringer's budget desktop version of the Prophet synth is by far the easiest recommendation on this list, as it faithfully recreates the core functions of the Prophet 5 all within a desktop synth.

Now granted, it doesn't do this perfectly but what can you expect out of a synth that is literally 1/10th of the price? And with this lower price point, you get a bit of shoddy build quality, the lack of an onboard keyboard, and less potent internal sound engines. But what you do get is a fantastic little, feature-packed desktop synth that does most of what you need it to do.

HOW I USE THE BEHRINGER PRO-1 TABLETOP SYNTHESIZER

I had the opportunity to use this little synth while in a production session at a friend's studio, and while we loved the sounds we were getting out of it decently enough, it took us some time to really lock into a patch that was usable in the song we were working on. That being said, another one of its features was instantly implemented into the track and was the defining layer of the calmer sections of the track.

That feature was the drone mode, which essentially turned the synth into an "always on" mode that we used to create intricate and detailed background noises and soundscapes that made the track come alive with detail and nuance. This feature alone is worth the $350 price tag on this small and delightful little synth.

ASM HYDRASYNTH EXPLORER PORTABLE POLYPHONIC SYNTHESIZER

This synth operates using 8-voice polyphony, utilizing WaveScane oscillators that morph and shape the sound over time, allowing for some seriously intensive and non-linear sound design that serves a specific niche in many producers' workflows. Sure, this insane amount of functionality might not be able to compete with the soft and subtle outputs of the Prophet 5, but in the modern era of music production sometimes having access to hyper-levels of detail is exactly what you need.

While the Hydrasynth Explorer engine is potent, finding and tweaking the parameters you're looking for is relatively simple. You'll find a graphic representation of the audio path on the front panel, with buttons to select each section (individual oscillators, mixers, effects, and more).

HOW I USE THE ASM HYDRASYNTH EXPLORER PORTABLE POLYPHONIC SYNTHESIZER

One of the biggest things that can separate a decent production from a phenomenal one is a big 'F YOU!' style sound that comes out of nowhere and grabs the listener by the ear drums. And that is precisely what this synth can give you; in a polysynth which is even better and is what, in my opinion, makes this synth even more powerful in certain circumstances than the Prophet 5.

If you're looking to make some truly unique sounds that stand out from the crowd, this can easily be your secret weapon synth to make that happen. The WaveScane synthesis makes for morphed and multi-timbral sounds that will leave your fellow producers scratching their heads and your fanbase smiling.

BEHRINGER DEEPMIND 12

Whether you know it or not, you've heard the iconic sounds of this synth... or at least the synths that the Behringer DeepMind 12 49-key 12-voice Analog Synthesizer heavily draws its inspiration. If you have a little bit of extra money to shell out for this polysynth, then it is one of the better Prophet 5 alternatives on this list.

The Prophet made a name for itself and cut its teeth, so to say, in the 70sa and 80s, creating soft and subtle brass-like pads and other multi-voiced instruments populate genres such as jazz, pop, and rock. That is exactly what this synth prides itself in recreating, which makes the Behringer Deepmind 12 an easy recommendation for somebody looking for a powerful polysynth without having to break the bank.

HOW I USE THE BEHRINGER DEEPMIND 12

The learning curve of the synth is way shorter than most other hardware devices I use because there is little to no menu diving just like the iconic Prophet 5! I know this is just a quality-of-life type of thing in the grand scheme of things, but it's nice to see a synth where all the key features have their dedicated menu button.

What you see is what you get! And any producer looking to transition from software to hardware will find this synth to facilitate that nicely. I love adding dynamics and emotion through velocity as a lifelong piano player. Until now, I have always given up on velocity-sensitive synths.

And while the velocity functionality has a bit to be desired compared to my composition keyboard, the manipulable velocity sensitivity and after-touch control curves on this synth are a great addition! Bravo Behringer - its $929.00 price tag is almost too much to be considered a "budget synth," but the price justifies it, so I had to include it here.

DREADBOX NYMPHES

This tiny desktop polysynth has flown under the radar for far too long and is often unrightfully overshadowed by the polysynths being released by the more prominent companies. And while the lack of an onboard keyboard and other features makes it fairly distant from the Prophet 5, the sounds that it can put out and its many other features mean that it should at least be on your radar and wishlist.

Boasting an all-analog signal path, Nymphes evokes classic single-VCO-per-voice polyphonic synths from the 1980s. Still, its modern form factor and powerful features make it a no-brainer for contemporary artists. Nymphes offers seven play modes, including polyphonic, unison, and duo-phonic options and chord memory. It might not look or feel like the Prophet 5, but lord knows it can rival the sounds of it once you get familiar with how it operates.

HOW I USE DREADBOX NYMPHES

This is one of my favorite polysynths to create pads and atmospheric instruments for my breakdown sections. It has many modulation options that make expressive movement and unique character to the synths while still being whimsical and floaty enough not to take away the spotlight from the lead synths (unless I want them to). And the fact that this little synth is only $499 is crazy!

ROLAND JU-06A

This budget desktop synth is an excellent way to tap into the sounds of the iconic Juno-106 from a desktop perspective but the polyphonic aspects of it also mean that it can create some amazing pad and chord sounds once you get familiar with its interface. It's small, portable, and sounds like a faithful recreation of the original synth and a great alternative if you're looking for something like the Prophet.

I love how there has been a big push by some of the biggest hardware companies lately to emulate and recreate the classic sounds of timeless synths in smaller and more approachable forms. I commend Roland for taking the time and doing it right with this desktop synth.

HOW I USE THE ROLAND JU-06A

This synth is my go-to jam-session polysynth, as its shining feature is its portability. It's small enough to fit into a backpack and, much like the previous synth on this list, can be powered by the battery. This makes it an easy solution when I need a polysynth for a studio production session with a producer buddy who only uses softsynths.

The full sequencer also plays into this benefit, as it helps to create an instant vibe and rough idea within only a few clicks. It's an idea-generating machine. Sometimes we start the idea on this synth and then redo the idea later on using a different studio tool, but to get the juices flowing in a fast and portable fashion, this machine is a beast with a $349.99 price tag.

