Alaskan Tapes Curated An Exclusive Playlist Upon The Release Of His Latest Album; 'Who Tends A Garden'

We invited Alaskan Tapes to curate a list of his ten favorite tracks that inspired and came out of the writing process of his latest album, 'Who Tends A Garden,' out now on Nettwerk Music Group.

Alaskan Tapes is a Toronto-based ambient producer whose latest album, Who Tends A Garden, is a masterwork in heartfelt beauty. Running the gamut of sounds and styles, the album showcases everything from ambient soundscape songs to melody-driven compositions that take you on a journey from first to last.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

And apart from running an exclusive contest where you can win one of two vinyl copies of this album for yourself, we also invited the producer to curate an exclusive playlist packed with some of the records that inspired the album, the music he's been listening to lately in general, and a few of his recordings as well.

Alaskan Tapes went the extra mile and dropped a little insight into why he loves these selections so much, so read to the end to find out why these records hit Alaskan Tapes as they do.

Support The Album Here 👈

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

“In Evenings” - Ann Annie

“Ann Annie came out with his album By Morning this year, and it’s everything I want in an instrumental record.. Organic sounds, lots of noise and tape warble. When you’re out in the garden with this on, it feels like you’re in a Ghibli film.”

Support The Track Here 👈

“Minism” - Taylor Deupree

“An absolute classic by Taylor Deupree. Beautiful sign tones run through tape wandering all around you.. Just beautiful.”

Support The Track Here 👈

“A.D. 2022 - SP#091” - Scattered Light

“Scattered Light doesn’t get enough credit for his unbelievably beautiful, repetitive and sparse work; please give it a listen.”

Support The Track Here 👈

“Hazel Creek” - Ann Annie

“This track is just perfect for being outside.”

Support The Track Here 👈

“Who Tends A Garden” - Alaskan Tapes

“With my new album I wanted it to feel like they were inspired by the tracks surrounding this one. With minimal piano, some noise, and organic sounds.”

Support The Track Here 👈

“Pattern 11” - Jamison Isaak

“Following the pattern of the rest, what Jamison Isaak does with repetitive patterns and tones is something to behold!”

Support The Track Here 👈

“Shimmer” - Lutes Jennings

“A deep, organic-sounding drone track.. Your plants will really thank you for playing this one.”

Support The Track Here 👈

“Light Past Blue, pt 1” - Alex Somers & Aska Matsumiya

“Imagine you were hiking through the forest, looking at natural flower beds and animals all while an entire orchestra was following you. This is what that one feels like.”

Support The Track Here 👈

“Null” - Live Slower

“Noisey Drone made from organic plucks, and synthetic sine waves is right up the alley of a flower bed, trust me on this one.”

Support The Track Here 👈

“Just Spending Time” - Lullatone

“Ending of on a lovely lo-fi, melodic piece by Lullatone felt perfect for this playlist. An end to the movie.”

Support The Track Here 👈