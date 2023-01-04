Claude VonStroke Shares Top 2 "Must-Eats" in Detroit & Gets Back To His Roots

This past year, Detroit native, Claude VonStroke, spent the weekend in Detroit celebrating the pinnacle of spooky szn on his 'Your Dad Plays Great Music' tour.

Both of his sets Halloween weekend were at the Magic Stick, a local favorite that recently returned to it's roots (and original name). Friday night was a classic Claude VonStroke house and techno set. But Saturday saw his alter ego Barclay Crenshaw with a night of bass.

Claude is, of course, known for his role as label boss, producer, and DJ. He's been in and around the scene for over 15 years, yet, is still finding new ways to breathe new energy into the underground dance scene. This past year, Claude has reconnected with his roots, as well as the music and dance floors that shaped him as an artist over the years.

His 'Your Dad Plays Great Music' tour brought him to intimate clubs, unaccompanied by openers or closers or flashy visuals. Just him starting and finishing the evening each night of the tour, just as he did when he first started DJ'ing.

Detroit, without a doubt, has great food and great music. So, naturally, we had to get Claude's must-eat recommendations whenever he's in the city. Make note because you will definitely want to plan on hitting up both spots over Movement weekend this May.

Flowers of Vietnam

Photo courtsey of flowersofvietnam on instagram

First up is Flowers of Vietnam, located in Mexican Town off of Vernor Hwy. The restaurant was opened in 2016 by George Azar, who has traveled the world's kitchens before returning home to open Flowers of Vietnam.

Baobab Fare

Photo courtesy of baobabfare on instagram

Claude's second recommendation is Baobab Fare, an East African restaurant, market, and juice bar located off of Woodward, just on the other side of 94 from Wayne State. Baobab Fare was opened by Nadia Nijimbere and Hamissim Mamba, a wife-husband team, after immigrating to the US from Burundi back in 2014.