Liam Mour Explores Emotive, 140Bpm Techno on "Angel High"
Kicking off the new year with a new EP is Electronic producer Liam Mour, with Angel High. The EP marks a new phase in Liam Mour's career and showcases his ability to create club-ready tracks. with a depth of emotion and rugged production style. The lead single, "Alone," is a 140 bpm track that was created after the artist had a heart attack caused by a Covid infection, causing the talented artist to stop in his tracks mid-way through a European tour with electronic artist SOHN
Read our review of lead single "Alone" here
Despite this setback, Liam Mour has had a successful couple of years with critical acclaim, as well as support on the airwaves from BBC Radio 1 and BBC 6music. His live performances, including a sold-out show at Funkhaus Berlin’s Studio 1, have also been well received. "Angel High" features a mix of ambient, electronica, dark wave, and industrial sounds, with the third track, "Pure Puma," being punching through the projects as a jungle-laced gem. The EP also includes a collaboration with Noraa, whose vocals add emotion to the tracks. Overall, Angel High looks set to be a promising release from Liam Mour, with a diverse range of sounds and emotive elements.
Speaking on the new opening track, Mour writes - “During the summer months I had a heart attack as a result of a Myocarditis probably caused by a Covid infection. This completely changed my perspective and feeling for speed. It feels like time is running faster now and somehow I need to speed up my music to be able to align my emotions,“ states the artist. „Alone was the first track I made after the heart attack that has really calmed me down - even though it‘s in 140bpm“.
Angel High is out now on all streaming platforms.