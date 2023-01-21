Liam Mour Explores Emotive, 140Bpm Techno on "Angel High"

Kicking off the new year with a new EP is Electronic producer Liam Mour, with Angel High. The EP marks a new phase in Liam Mour's career and showcases his ability to create club-ready tracks. with a depth of emotion and rugged production style. The lead single, "Alone," is a 140 bpm track that was created after the artist had a heart attack caused by a Covid infection, causing the talented artist to stop in his tracks mid-way through a European tour with electronic artist SOHN

Read our review of lead single "Alone" here

Despite this setback, Liam Mour has had a successful couple of years with critical acclaim, as well as support on the airwaves from BBC Radio 1 and BBC 6music. His live performances, including a sold-out show at Funkhaus Berlin’s Studio 1, have also been well received. "Angel High" features a mix of ambient, electronica, dark wave, and industrial sounds, with the third track, "Pure Puma," being punching through the projects as a jungle-laced gem. The EP also includes a collaboration with Noraa, whose vocals add emotion to the tracks. Overall, Angel High looks set to be a promising release from Liam Mour, with a diverse range of sounds and emotive elements.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Speaking on the new opening track, Mour writes - “During the summer months I had a heart attack as a result of a Myocarditis probably caused by a Covid infection. This completely changed my perspective and feeling for speed. It feels like time is running faster now and somehow I need to speed up my music to be able to align my emotions,“ states the artist. „Alone was the first track I made after the heart attack that has really calmed me down - even though it‘s in 140bpm“.

Angel High is out now on all streaming platforms.

Spotify | Instagram