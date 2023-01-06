Somber Smithing Stone 7: The Best Ways and Locations To Get Them All In Elden Ring

Somber Smithing Stone 7 is one of the best upgrade materials you can find in Elden Ring. Learn the best farming location to get as many as you need to make your normal weapons even more deadly in this complete guide.

Somber Smithing Stone 7

An Elden Ring Somber Smithing Stone is one of the most powerful upgrades you can find for your weapons and armaments. Somber Smithing Stone 7 is the more potent of these upgrades, but they are also some of the most tricky to acquire early on in the game.

This guide will discuss everything from how to get somber smithing stone 7, where to farm them, and how to power up your character fast using these items.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Can't Stop Thinking About Elden Ring? Snag These 500 Free Desktop Wallpapers 👈

What Is Somber Smithing Stone 7?

FromSoftware

Somber Smithing Stones are one of the multitudes of upgrading resources in the world of Elden Ring. But unlike some of the more minor upgrading resources obtained through questing and adventuring in the Lands Between, they are the most powerful things you can find, as they have the power to turn mundane "normal" weapons and armaments into powerful pieces of equipment that you can build an entire character around.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

A Somber Smithing Stone 7 is one of the more potent smithing stones you can find, as the various power levels of these stones range from 1-9, with a Somber Ancient Dragon Smithing Stone being the tenth and final power level of the item.

These items can be discovered and collected through various sources, places, and means throughout your game playthrough. As the monsters and bosses you face become increasingly more challenging, the stones can be a giant piece of the puzzle as you continue increasing your character's power level. It is necessary to be aware that merely increasing the level of your character and their Strength and Dexterity will only have a significant effect if you also upgrade your weapon so it can produce more damage.

Learn More About The World Of Elden Ring And The Lands Between 👈

What is the easiest way to get Somber Stone 7?

Crumbling Farum Azula is one of the best places to get Some Stone 7... if you're brave enough that is. FromSoftware

Seeing as these Elden Ring smithing stones are some of the most potent upgrade materials in the game that you can have for your gear, it's best to figure out a way to access them as soon as possible. You want to avoid being left with a character with high attributes swinging dung for a weapon, so let's dive into some of the best and easiest ways to get Somber Stone 7 items quickly and easily.

Discover How Long It Takes To Complete Elden Ring Right Here 👈

Easiest Places To Find Them

Accumulating the stones is easier when you know exactly where to find them, so let's dive into some of the most prominent somber smithing stone 7 locations.

You find most of them in the regions around the Mountaintops of the Giants and the Consecrated Snowfields. There is still a tiny chance to discover more of these stones in the Crumbling Farum Azula and from the Giant Hands in the Subterranean Shunning-Grounds. But your best bet will be to head to Mountains of the Giants and the Consecrated Snowfields if you are looking to find these stones out in the wild.

Easiest Way To Obtain Them

If you're made of money and have found a way to bring in endless amounts of runes for yourself, finding an unlimited supply of somber stone 7 shouldn't be a problem. They can be purchased in unlimited quantities from the Blind Maiden Husk for the low-low price of only 16k Runes per stone.

Note, though, that they cannot be purchased without first obtaining the Somberstone Miner's Bell Bearing 4.

Finding Somber Smithing Stone 7 Easily

Finding your first stone 7 will require you to head underground to Nokstella, the Eternal City FromSoftware

Most stones are found as rewards for taking down mighty enemies and overcoming dangerous challenges. But sometimes, you will want to find a fast and easy way to give your character a quick spike of power to help make the next leg of your journey that much easier.

Where To Find Your First Ones

Most of these stones can't be located in the exterior world of Elden Ring until way down the line in the primary storyline. But if you're eager to dive into the underground, you will come upon at least three reasonably early in the game.

To gain the Somber Smithing Stone (7), you must get to Nokstella, the Eternal City. This is after exploring all of Nokron, the Eternal City, and going back to Ranni in her space at Renna's Rise. Once you have completed Nokron and given Ranni the Finger Slayer Blade, a gateway will appear in her chamber in Renna's Rise. Step through it, and you will be sent to Nokstella.

Once you arrive, keep trekking until you make it to the destination of the Somber Smithing Stone (7). As illustrated on the diagram above, it will be on a hilltop with a sight of a giant skeleton figure seated on a throne. There will be a dead body there; take what is on the corpse, and you'll possess the sought-after stone.

The lake of Rot contains many upgrades if you can get there in one piece.

If you continue to make strides in Nokstella, you can eventually reach the Lake of Rot. This place is accessible by going along the little stream south of Nokstella. When at the Lake of Rot, you can acquire two Somber Smithing Stones (7). They are positioned on corpses on either side of the lake. You may observe where the initial one is situated below.

The next one can be found eastward from this boulder at the opposite shore of the lake. But it is situated atop the ruins, which can only be reached by stepping on the various platforms.

You can find more of the Somber Smithing Stone (7) 's scattered throughout Elden Ring, but these three will give you a head start in seeing some of the notable weapons in the early part of the game.

The Best Somber Smithing Stone Stone Farming Location

Your best option for farming a ton of Somber Smithing Stones 7 to use in the game's opening period is to farm them in the chamber next to the Dung Eater's prison in the Subterranean Shunning Grounds. The hard part is that accessing this area can be difficult if you have yet to locate it already.

Travel northwest down the stairs close to the Avenue Balcony Site of Grace. Keep going straight between the buildings and turn left once you've passed them. Afterward, leap over the barrier and drop into the tiny well.

The Underground Roadside Site of Grace is close to this entrance. Head out the door and dive into the uncovered grating relative to the Omens on guard duty. Once you're inside, veer left and dash past the rodents until you reach the end of the corridor, then retake a left. Go around the enormous Miranda Flowers and climb up the ladder toward the ceiling.

Additional Guides

If you are looking to find more of these powerful stones, check out these top YouTube guides, which helped us locate all of the stones we needed to build our character. If you find this video helpful, make sure to subscribe to their channel.