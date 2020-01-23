Contest: Win Two 2020 Winter Music Conference Plus Badges

It is cold outside but the warm winds are on the horizon. March in Miami kicks off the yearly calendar as the music business comes together to preview the rest of the year on the business side of things at Winter Music Conference and show off their new records at all of the Miami Music Week parties. With all of this swirling together, we are happy to give away two Plus badges to WMC 2020, which is celebrating its 35th anniversary this year.

Winter Music Conference has already announced a slew of new features, speakers, parties and more. It has partnered with Guitar Center to bring a signature popup store to Miami, allowing guests to review, demo, and purchase the latest DJ equipment and products from brands such as Pioneer DJ, Roland, KORG, Native Instruments, Denon, and several others. The new Pioneer mixer will be there.

The first round of partners and speakers was announced last month.

WMC will feature artists including Barbara Tucker, Carl Craig, Josh Wink, Roger Sanchez, Tommie Sunshine, Sydney Blu and more TBA soon.

Key speakers include YouTube's Global Head of Music Lyor Cohen, Ultra Music Founder Patrick Moxey, GRAMMY-nominated duo Sofi Tukker, Rakastella Founder Becks Lange, Paradigm’s Emma Hoser, Little Empire’s Stephanie LaFera and more TBA soon.

There will be mentor sessions with industry pros like Sydney Blu, Ben Hogan, Lara Kelly, Morgan Page, Pandora’s Andrew Marcogliese, Beatport’s Jonas Tempel, Little Empire’s Stephanie LaFera, SBE’s Kozmoe Alonzo, Falcon PR’s Alexandra Greenberg and more.

WMC will debut the branded series, Signed On The Spot, a new type of fireside chat inviting aspiring artists and producers to submit their original demos for a chance to be discovered and signed by some of the leading international electronic music labels today.

WMC will celebrate 35 years in 2020 as it returns to The Faena Forum on Miami Beach on March 16-19. Get your badges on the WMC website in Access, Plus or Pro tiers.

However, we are giving away two Plus badges (the middle tier) for anyone looking to take their career to the next level and get their Miami experience off to the right start.