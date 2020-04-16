Eli Brown is having his moment. After the mammoth collaboration with Solardo “XTC” last summer, he has only gone from strength to strength. Releasing another collab with Solardo last month “My Life” and then putting out an EP with Calvin Harris’ Love Regenerator alias has elevated Eli Brown as one of the best producing right now. Imprinting a nu-UK rave sound on his music, his tracks are full of energy with just the right dose of nostalgia. That continues with a new solo tune “Desire” out tomorrow on Armada Subjekt and we have the premiere for you today.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

“Desire” checks the boxes for a festival track you won’t hear this summer because events are cancelled. A soaring vocal carries the track through its breaks into a booming drop with a stuttering rave synth line, a heavy kick and chugging percussion underneath. This is what you want from the modern rave, so get to dancing in your living room, bathroom, bedroom or any other type of room you may have.

“I'm constantly trying to push my sound and music in new directions. 'Desire' is the first release in a series of tracks I've been working on for a long time, expanding my sound further than I ever have before,” says Brown of the new single.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Listen to our In Conversation with Eli Brown.

“Desire” will be released tomorrow, April 17 on Armada Subjekt. Until then, stream this big tune below.