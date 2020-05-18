A Day Of Quarantine With Adventure Club

This week on our quarantine series we have Canadian duo Adventure Club letting us know what their new daily regiment is like in this hectic world.

This week on our quarantine series we have a Canadian duo you might know, Adventure Club. These two gents have made some monumental achievements within the EDM scene and helped pave the way for a lot of artists we know today. If you have not checked out the series, you can read more here interviews and see what other DJs like 4B & J Worra have been up to.

We are happy to have Leighton and Christian on the series this week. The duo recently teamed back up with the graceful Yuna again on a new single called "Rebellious" out on Ultra Records. You might remember her voice from their collaboration "Gold". Adventure Club's new track stays accurate to what they are recognized for, which is beautiful melodic dubstep that gives you all the feels.

We caught up with the duo not too long ago to see how they are holding up and keeping entertained at home. Be sure to keep up to date with the series for upcoming interviews.

1. Where are you quarantining right now? is this your home or home away from home? What do you like most about it?

We’re both in our respective homes in Montreal. Our home has been pretty much tour life / “the road” for the better part of 10 years, so in a way, yeah, you could say it’s our home away from home. It’s nice to be home for an extended period, the routine that comes with it is a nice change of pace. But all the other positive reasons aren’t applicable (reconnecting with your loved ones, visiting the city, hanging with friends). So while we love the repose as well as productivity stint its bringing, we cannot wait to return to the road.

2. What type of food are you cooking and making? What is your favorite thing to eat?

We’re usually pretty consistent health self-experimenters. We’ve taken it to the extreme right now, one of us is trying out a pure carnivore lifestyle and the other is trying an antibody/intolerance type of lifestyle. But in both cases, steak is always our favorite thing to eat.

3. Are you with friends or family? Alone? Who are you bunkering down with?

We’re lucky to be in close proximity with our families, some members live with us.

4. Are you gaming? Are exercising (if so how)? Are you listening to music or making it? What TV or movies are you watching? What does your day consist of in this new "world" we live in?

Christian is an avid Twitch streamer and gamer. So you can always check in with him on our Twitch stream.

Taking this time to make music and dig deeeeeep into the crates for new music. Our routines have been pretty much unchanged since before the “new world.”

Wake up with the sun, meditate, little morning ritual, work out, read, then spend the day working on something we love and finally just whatever time at night.

5. What songs or artists are you listening to right now? Can you share a track or musician you are jamming out?

I’ve been listening to Periphery and Prinze George nonstop.

Chvrch Bvrner and Dividends.