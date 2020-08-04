Road Tripping Gear Part Two - More Stuff To Make Your Staycation or Road Trip Better

Well, things still suck and road tripping for most of your adventures (if you are even taking them) is still the best way to go in our opinion. So we have put together a sequel to our first guide with some more gear that you might find useful during your travels.

You can also check our our Stay At Homes Guides as well if you are opting to be a backyard warrior.

Dress like a true Road Trip Warrior - ready for a party at any moment

Drews Swimsuit (See above, it's the shorty short with polka dots)

Australia's Drews brings back that classic swimsuit silhouette with their stylish trunks that are bringing sexy back to men's bathing suits sans Speedo but with all the leg. It may be time to ditch the below the knee bro trunks from college and step up your poolside (or lakeside) style. They come in a variety of styles and pair well with a cocktail, rose, or craft beer for a little of that summertime radness. Get short, get wet, get noticed with a pair of these.

Patara Shoes - Indigo Seeker (See above, it's the shoes)

Summer is meant for sockless, and Patara's Seeker delivers the perfect hybrid of classic slip-on and a more tailored espadrille, feeling at home just about anywhere. The premium cork and recycled foam insole helps to kill odor, wick away moisture and has enough support to get you through those long walks in lightweight comfort. So elevate your road-tripping style with these beauties, and when you can get back on a plane, they will fit right in at the beach or the cabana.

California Cowboy Shirt Hight Water Shirt (See above, it's the shirt)

If Hunter S. Thompson were alive today, he would have wholeheartedly approved of this update to the aloha classic. With its tailored fit, soft terry cloth-like lining, beer pocket, and splash-proof phone pocket - these guys thought of just about everything. It even comes with a beer koozie and bottle opener (which also gets its own pocket).

Lotion for dudes.

Heathmade Manly Lotion Bar -Bayleaf + Tobacco + Lavender make yes, a truly manly lotion bar. This 2 oz bar feels more like a deodorant than a lotion, but it is in fact a great smelling lotion that you can smooth on to your dry bits. Great for post pool or lake dips when your skin might get a little bit on the crusty side. Your dry skin is sorted out with a combination of Argan Oil, Avocado Butter, White Beeswax, and Essential Oils. It fits perfectly into your dopp kit and no one will know you are a lotion guy - shhhhhh.

o2Vape Flip Ultra Vape Pen - Sometimes, you need to be discreet with your vaping, so o2Vape have significantly upgraded the classic flip key style pen with their FLIP Ultra Vape Pen. The pen comes with a digital display, variable voltage, universal threads (fits most cartridges), and a solid build that won't quit on you. The pen folds down quickly, has a locking safety so it won't flip up in your pocket, and fires up right away. If you are looking for a vape that is reliable, easily concealed, and fits in your pocket, then look no further - this is the one to get. Enjoy those fireside chats even more with your new little buddy!

Lifetime Warranty on your battery* (see details here)

Concealed quick click cartridge ensures safe keeping of your juice or oil

Built in USB means you never have to carry, lose or buy a charger again

510 thread vape battery means you can use your favorite cartridge or fill any of ours

3.7 volt battery powers all cartridges including our premium glass and wickless ceramic

.5ml Premium Glass Cartridge with 1.66mm hole size included with every purchase

Key chain loop big enough for mini carabiner

Perfect for an active lifestyle of hiking, snowboarding, mountain biking without risking cartridge damage

The ultimate in discreet and professional vape pen products

It just feels good to “FLIP”!

Pricklee Pear Water - So those long drives, big days on the SUP or bike, and even bigger nights by the fire make you thirsty. What's the solution? Pricklee Pear Water, of course! This super beverage contains real cactus fruit with subtle hints of fresh watermelon and pink bubblegum. Pricklee helps relieve liver inflammation, sore muscles, and hydrates your thirsty self for all your adventures, and if you are being more sloth-like - it's great for the base of a hydrating cocktail, just add vodka.

CBD mints, balm, spray - oh yeah.

Urbal Active CBD - With traveling and adventure comes sore muscles, rough nights, and maybe even some anxiety about the future. Urbal Active makes a wide variety of hemp-based CBD products to help you relax, recover, and revive when you are out in the wild or just at home. With balms, mints, sprays, there is a formulation that will work for what ails you.

Wake up! Wild Barn gets it done...

Wild Barn Nitro Cold Coffee - This little 12 oz. can packs a serious punch with 240 mg of caffeine and tastes incredibly smooth for coffee off a shelf. So smooth, in fact, that it will now be a staple around our offices. If you are hitting the road, the trail, or pulling an all-nighter, this cold brew will get the job done. Not only will you get fully caffeinated, but this organic brew is also loaded with a boost of vitamin-rich antioxidants like goji berries and cacao nibs to add a touch of sweetness and recovery power.

Save the planet with reusable silverware, straw and chopsticks

Ultimate Mermaid Travel Set - Black Wrap - There is nothing worse than being without cutlery, especially during COVID as all restaurants offer up is that wasteful plastic crap. Mermaid has come up with the perfect travel kit that rolls up for easy porting and has everything you need to dine in style including: spoon, fork, knife, chopsticks, metal straw with pipe cleaner and a roll up cloth carrying case. It also has a psychedelic metallic vibe going on that will surely get compliments as you wolf down your dehydrated beefaroni. You also know that you are helping to save the planet and not filling up landfills with more plastic. Don't you feel better just looking at it?

Wait a stroller? Yeah, some people get married and have kids but don't give up on their active lifestyle. Ok, they might give up a little for the first couple months, but you can have fun with your mini me and take them places like festivals, beer gardens and on road trips. Yay life.

Joolz Aer Stroller - If you are traveling with a little buddy, aka kiddo, toddler, baby unit, mini-me, etc. then the Joolz Aer stroller is your new best friend. It's a collapsable stroller that folds up nicely to give you some extra space in the trunk (to make way for that huge Otterbox cooler filled with beer). It will also fit in the overhead compartment on most major airlines, so when it's time to fly again - you will be ready. A handy strap and quick-fold mechanism allow for easy porting when you need to let junior walk a little. The short wheelbase and smooth action make the Aer a breeze to navigate in tight quarters like beer gardens, for example, or festivals when we can do those again. For our super cool adventurous parents out there who still like to rock and stroll, we will be doing a deeper dive on this shortly.

Roland MC 101 - We reviewed this little groove box a short while back, but figure it would be a great addition to any road or camping trip. It's tiny, powerful, and you can crush some really dope tracks on it while you sit in the hammock campsite. Think of it as a little mobile studio, more info, and review here.